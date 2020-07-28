Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Capital is cheap, but there are few borrowers
BUSINESS

Capital is cheap, but there are few borrowers

The capital cost has never before been so low. In the interbank market, the VND overnight interest rate was 0.13 percent per annum on July 8, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

 
Local banks are racing to catch digitisation trend: expert

Local banks are racing to catch digitisation trend: expert

19 giờ trước
VN banks still make high profits, though businesses hit hard by Covid-19

VN banks still make high profits, though businesses hit hard by Covid-19

28/07/2020
Fitch Ratings says Vietnam outperforms among Asia's frontier sovereigns

Fitch Ratings says Vietnam outperforms among Asia’s frontier sovereigns

BUSINESS
07/07/2020

According to Fitch Ratings, Vietnam is positioned to stand out among Asia’s frontier and emerging markets this year as a result of its economic resilience and success in bringing the novel coronavirus pandemic under control.

Vietnam's banks urged to maintain CASA ratio to control funding costs

Vietnam’s banks urged to maintain CASA ratio to control funding costs

BUSINESS
07/10/2019

While the expansion of asset yields becomes more limited as the transition towards retail lending slows down and competition intensifies, the control of funding costs serves as a driver of interest income growth.

In Vietnam, the banking sector has the highest salary

In Vietnam, the banking sector has the highest salary

BUSINESS
01/08/2019

According to audited financial reports 2018 from 20 Vietnamese banks, the average monthly income of banking employees in 2018 were VND12.37 million-34 million (USD521.73-1,478).

New digital era for Vietnam's banks

New digital era for Vietnam's banks

FEATURE
01/08/2019

Much is being done to take Vietnam's banking and finance sector into the digital age, according to industry insiders.

 
 
