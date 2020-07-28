vietnam banking sector
The capital cost has never before been so low. In the interbank market, the VND overnight interest rate was 0.13 percent per annum on July 8, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.
07/07/2020
According to Fitch Ratings, Vietnam is positioned to stand out among Asia’s frontier and emerging markets this year as a result of its economic resilience and success in bringing the novel coronavirus pandemic under control.
07/10/2019
While the expansion of asset yields becomes more limited as the transition towards retail lending slows down and competition intensifies, the control of funding costs serves as a driver of interest income growth.
01/08/2019
According to audited financial reports 2018 from 20 Vietnamese banks, the average monthly income of banking employees in 2018 were VND12.37 million-34 million (USD521.73-1,478).
01/08/2019
Much is being done to take Vietnam's banking and finance sector into the digital age, according to industry insiders.