vietnam banking
tin tức về vietnam banking mới nhất
icon
Shareholders at meetings this year are expressing caution about setting specific business targets due to Covid-19.
icon BUSINESS
26/08/2019
M&A in banking sector is forecast to be exciting in the near future as many banks are accelerating to restructure and raise capital to meet Basel II standards’ deadline by 2020 set by the central bank, experts said.
icon BUSINESS
10/08/2019
Vietnam is experiencing a boom in mobile payments as more and more e-wallet providers have aggressively joined the market.