vietnam banking

tin tức về vietnam banking mới nhất

VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19
BUSINESS

VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19

Shareholders at meetings this year are expressing caution about setting specific business targets due to Covid-19.

 
Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year

Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year

15/07/2020
Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities

Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities

14/07/2020
Vietnam’s banks expect big M&amp;A deals in near futureicon

Vietnam’s banks expect big M&A deals in near future

BUSINESS
26/08/2019

M&A in banking sector is forecast to be exciting in the near future as many banks are accelerating to restructure and raise capital to meet Basel II standards’ deadline by 2020 set by the central bank, experts said.

Mobile payments reshaping VN bankingicon

Mobile payments reshaping VN banking

BUSINESS
10/08/2019

Vietnam is experiencing a boom in mobile payments as more and more e-wallet providers have aggressively joined the market.

 
 
