vietnam banks
The Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) on October 8 received the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021' award by HR Asia, a leading HR magazine in Asia.
10/08/2021
The Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) has sent a petition to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), asking the body to consider extending the rescheduling for debt repayment, to support individuals and enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
12/03/2021
During this year’s shareholders’ meeting season, big changes in shareholders’ structure have been made and many bank managers have been replaced.
05/02/2021
Overcoming a stormy year, commercial banks have reported huge profits for 2020. Bank share prices are standing firmly at high levels.
04/01/2021
Debuting on a new bourse may give a boost to the stock price, but the market reactions were not quite positive for the banks doing so in 2020.
27/11/2020
M&A activities in the banking sector are set to heat up in 2021, when the Covid-19 pandemic is fully contained and the majority of Vietnamese banks have completed their restructuring processes.
07/10/2020
A number of commercial banks are going to list their shares at the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE), and are expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the market, which has been stagnant because of the pandemic.
28/08/2020
Banks are facing major challenges to carry out their capital increase plans this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
10/08/2020
Non-performing loans are still increasing despite slow credit expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches many businesses to their limits.
16/07/2020
The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) was the biggest corporate bond issuer in January-June.
22/05/2020
Given the weak economic outlook in Vietnam, Fitch Solutions expects further easing measures to be applied over the rest of 2020 as the country is still targeting real gross domestic product (GDP) growth above 5%.
09/03/2020
Rated banks in Vietnam posted solid profit growth and asset quality improvements last year, benefitting from the country’s robust macroeconomic environment, the U.S.-based ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service stated in a new report.
03/03/2020
The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Viet Nam (BIDV) plans to issue shares to increase its charter capital by VND5.3 trillion (US$229.1 million).
25/11/2019
Merger and acquisition activities in Vietnam's banking sector are expected to grow in the years to come despite certain regulatory barriers hindering foreign investors.
18/11/2019
A number of local commercial banks, including major players, have reduced and even eliminated service fees to attract more service users and depositors.
13/11/2019
Vietnam’s credit growth is projected to fall below the 14% target set for this year by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), due to lower-than-expected lending to businesses in the industry, construction and telecommunications sectors.
18/09/2019
With a positive macroeconomic background at the moment, interest rates will basically stay steady until the end of the year due to excessive liquidity and proper credit growth, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam.
26/08/2019
M&A in banking sector is forecast to be exciting in the near future as many banks are accelerating to restructure and raise capital to meet Basel II standards’ deadline by 2020 set by the central bank, experts said.