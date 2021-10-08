 
vietnam banks

tin tức về vietnam banks mới nhất

Military Bank named among ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021’icon
BUSINESS08/10/20210

Military Bank named among ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021’

The Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) on October 8 received the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021' award by HR Asia, a leading HR magazine in Asia.
 
Interest rate cut not as expected

icon23/09/20210
Banks in charter capital hikes to add momentum

icon22/09/20210
Banks Association proposes delaying debt repayment for bank clients

BUSINESS
10/08/2021
The Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) has sent a petition to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), asking the body to consider extending the rescheduling for debt repayment, to support individuals and enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Upheavals in banking sector: many managers are replaced

BUSINESS
12/03/2021
During this year’s shareholders’ meeting season, big changes in shareholders’ structure have been made and many bank managers have been replaced.
Banks make huge profits, have prosperous Tet

BUSINESS
05/02/2021
Overcoming a stormy year, commercial banks have reported huge profits for 2020. Bank share prices are standing firmly at high levels.
2020 not a good year for bank stock debuts

BUSINESS
04/01/2021
Debuting on a new bourse may give a boost to the stock price, but the market reactions were not quite positive for the banks doing so in 2020.
Vietnam banks remain attractive options for foreign investors

BUSINESS
27/11/2020
M&A activities in the banking sector are set to heat up in 2021, when the Covid-19 pandemic is fully contained and the majority of Vietnamese banks have completed their restructuring processes.
Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse

BUSINESS
07/10/2020
A number of commercial banks are going to list their shares at the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE), and are expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the market, which has been stagnant because of the pandemic.
Pandemic derails banks’ capital hike plans

BUSINESS
28/08/2020
Banks are facing major challenges to carry out their capital increase plans this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bad debts tend to rise despite slow credit expansion

BUSINESS
10/08/2020
Non-performing loans are still increasing despite slow credit expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches many businesses to their limits.  
Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1

BUSINESS
16/07/2020
The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) was the biggest corporate bond issuer in January-June.  
Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions

BUSINESS
22/05/2020
Given the weak economic outlook in Vietnam, Fitch Solutions expects further easing measures to be applied over the rest of 2020 as the country is still targeting real gross domestic product (GDP) growth above 5%.
Vietnam banks’ 2019 results show improved solvency: Moody’s

BUSINESS
09/03/2020
Rated banks in Vietnam posted solid profit growth and asset quality improvements last year, benefitting from the country’s robust macroeconomic environment, the U.S.-based ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service stated in a new report.  
BIDV plans to raise another $229.1 million  in charter capital

BUSINESS
03/03/2020
The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Viet Nam (BIDV) plans to issue shares to increase its charter capital by VND5.3 trillion (US$229.1 million).  
Banking M&As set to flourish

FEATURE
25/11/2019
Merger and acquisition activities in Vietnam's banking sector are expected to grow in the years to come despite certain regulatory barriers hindering foreign investors.
VN banks race to lower service fees

BUSINESS
18/11/2019
A number of local commercial banks, including major players, have reduced and even eliminated service fees to attract more service users and depositors.  
Vietnam’s 2019 credit growth target considered unattainable

BUSINESS
13/11/2019
Vietnam’s credit growth is projected to fall below the 14% target set for this year by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), due to lower-than-expected lending to businesses in the industry, construction and telecommunications sectors.
Interest rates stay steady til year end: VN Central Bank official

BUSINESS
18/09/2019
With a positive macroeconomic background at the moment, interest rates will basically stay steady until the end of the year due to excessive liquidity and proper credit growth, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam.
Vietnam’s banks expect big M&A deals in near future

BUSINESS
26/08/2019
M&A in banking sector is forecast to be exciting in the near future as many banks are accelerating to restructure and raise capital to meet Basel II standards’ deadline by 2020 set by the central bank, experts said.  
 
 
