ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL

Well-deserved reputation for Vietnam at global beauty competitions

The past year can be considered a landmark for Vietnamese beauty as local representatives won major prizes at global pageants.
 
Thao Nhi Le named among world's 100 Most Beautiful Faces 2021icon

Thao Nhi Le named among world's 100 Most Beautiful Faces 2021

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
29/12/2021
American film review site TC Candler has named Vietnamese model Thao Nhi Le among the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021.
Thao Nhi Le listed among world's 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
31/12/2020
Model, influencer, and designer Thao Nhi Le, 26, has been named among the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2020, as announced on December 28 by TC Candler.
 
 
