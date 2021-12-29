vietnam beauties
The past year can be considered a landmark for Vietnamese beauty as local representatives won major prizes at global pageants.
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
29/12/2021
American film review site TC Candler has named Vietnamese model Thao Nhi Le among the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
31/12/2020
Model, influencer, and designer Thao Nhi Le, 26, has been named among the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2020, as announced on December 28 by TC Candler.