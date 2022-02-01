vietnam biosphere reserves
tin tức về vietnam biosphere reserves mới nhất
The Kon Ha Nung Plateau in Gia Lai and Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve in Ninh Thuan were recognised as new world biosphere reserves by UNESCO, taking the number of global biosphere reserves in Vietnam to 11.
11/08/2020
After nearly 20 years of restoration, Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve has become the 'green lung' of HCM City, contributing to improved air quality and reduced environmental pollution in the city.