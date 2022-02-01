 
vietnam biosphere reserves

tin tức về vietnam biosphere reserves mới nhất

Exploring 11 world biosphere reserves in Vietnamicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT01/02/20220

Exploring 11 world biosphere reserves in Vietnam

The Kon Ha Nung Plateau in Gia Lai and Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve in Ninh Thuan were recognised as new world biosphere reserves by UNESCO, taking the number of global biosphere reserves in Vietnam to 11.
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/08/2020
After nearly 20 years of restoration, Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve has become the 'green lung' of HCM City, contributing to improved air quality and reduced environmental pollution in the city.
 
 
