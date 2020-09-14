vietnam-cambodia relations
tin tức về vietnam-cambodia relations mới nhất
The Treaty on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between Vietnam and Cambodia will come into effect on October 1, allowing certain inmates to continue serving jail terms in their home nations, the Cambodian Ministry of Justice announced yesterday.
POLITICS
01/08/2020
Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate, the southern province of Tay Ninh on August 1.
POLITICS
10/07/2020
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and PM Hun Sen discussed issues regarding the relations between the two nations during their phone talks on July 9.
POLITICS
21/12/2019
The State of Vietnam, the State of Laos and the Kingdom of Cambodia have bestowed orders upon leaders of their defence ministries, along with several collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army.
POLITICS
25/08/2019
President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga presented insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” to outgoing Cambodian Ambassador PrakNguon Hong yesterday.
POLITICS
18/08/2019
Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (CLV) are set to promote the traditional solidarity and friendship among their parliaments and step up joint projects in the CLV Development Triangle Area, according to a joint statement issued today.