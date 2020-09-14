Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Xét xử vụ Đồng Tâm
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

17/09/2020 11:41:09 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam-cambodia relations

tin tức về vietnam-cambodia relations mới nhất

Vietnam-Cambodia treaty on transfer of sentenced persons to take effecticon
POLITICS14/09/20200

Vietnam-Cambodia treaty on transfer of sentenced persons to take effect

The Treaty on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between Vietnam and Cambodia will come into effect on October 1, allowing certain inmates to continue serving jail terms in their home nations, the Cambodian Ministry of Justice announced yesterday.

 
Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador

Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador

icon29/08/20200
Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN

Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN

icon28/08/20200
Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic mapsicon

Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps

POLITICS
01/08/2020

Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate, the southern province of Tay Ninh on August 1.

Top Vietnamese, Cambodian leaders hold phone talksicon

Top Vietnamese, Cambodian leaders hold phone talks

POLITICS
10/07/2020

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and PM Hun Sen discussed issues regarding the relations between the two nations during their phone talks on July 9.

Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian defence officials, units honouredicon

Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian defence officials, units honoured

POLITICS
21/12/2019

The State of Vietnam, the State of Laos and the Kingdom of Cambodia have bestowed orders upon leaders of their defence ministries, along with several collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Friendship insignia presented to Cambodian Ambassadoricon

Friendship insignia presented to Cambodian Ambassador

POLITICS
25/08/2019

President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga presented insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” to outgoing Cambodian Ambassador PrakNguon Hong yesterday.

Joint projects in CLV Development Triangle Area to be promotedicon

Joint projects in CLV Development Triangle Area to be promoted

POLITICS
18/08/2019

Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (CLV) are set to promote the traditional solidarity and friendship among their parliaments and step up joint projects in the CLV Development Triangle Area, according to a joint statement issued today.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 