vietnam-china relations

tin tức về vietnam-china relations mới nhất

Vietnam - China Boundary Delimitation Agreement in the Gulf of Tonkinicon
POLITICS11/01/20210

Vietnam - China Boundary Delimitation Agreement in the Gulf of Tonkin

The Gulf of Tonkin abuts both Vietnam and China and covers an area of 126,250 square kilometres. 
 
Vietnam, China hold new round of talks on sea-related issues

Vietnam, China hold new round of talks on sea-related issues

icon09/01/20210
Vietnamese, Chinese coast guards conduct joint patrol in Tonkin Gulf

Vietnamese, Chinese coast guards conduct joint patrol in Tonkin Gulf

icon24/12/20200
Top leaders of Vietnam, China agree to step up result-oriented cooperationicon

Top leaders of Vietnam, China agree to step up result-oriented cooperation

POLITICS
30/09/2020
Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping consented to step up result-oriented cooperation between the two countries during their phone talk on September 29.
Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signingicon

Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing

POLITICS
24/08/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on August 23 co-chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing
Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation holds 12th meetingicon

Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation holds 12th meeting

POLITICS
22/07/2020
Vietnam and China defined major tasks in the time ahead to beef up their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a sustainable way, 
General secretaries of Committee for Vietnam–China Bilateral Cooperation hold online meetingicon

General secretaries of Committee for Vietnam–China Bilateral Cooperation hold online meeting

POLITICS
30/05/2020
Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung held an online conference with the committee’s Chinese general secretary – Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui on May 29.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterparticon

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterpart

POLITICS
03/04/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on April 2, discussing cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam, China hold talks on less sensitive marine cooperation areasicon

Vietnam, China hold talks on less sensitive marine cooperation areas

POLITICS
21/11/2019
The Vietnam-China working group on cooperation in less sensitive sea-related areas held the 13th round of negotiations in Ho Chi Minh City on November 19 and 20.
Vietnam attends 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forumicon

Vietnam attends 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

POLITICS
22/10/2019
A high-ranking military delegation of Vietnam is taking part in the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum that opened in Beijing on October 21.
NA Chairwoman receives Chinese companies’ executivesicon

NA Chairwoman receives Chinese companies’ executives

POLITICS
09/07/2019
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan stated that good political and diplomatic relations will pave the way for economic and investment cooperation to thrive at her receptions for some Chinese groups in Nan Jing city, Jiangsu province, China on July 8.
 
 
