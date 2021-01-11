vietnam-china relations
30/09/2020
Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping consented to step up result-oriented cooperation between the two countries during their phone talk on September 29.
24/08/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on August 23 co-chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing
22/07/2020
Vietnam and China defined major tasks in the time ahead to beef up their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a sustainable way,
30/05/2020
Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung held an online conference with the committee’s Chinese general secretary – Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui on May 29.
03/04/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on April 2, discussing cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
21/11/2019
The Vietnam-China working group on cooperation in less sensitive sea-related areas held the 13th round of negotiations in Ho Chi Minh City on November 19 and 20.
22/10/2019
A high-ranking military delegation of Vietnam is taking part in the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum that opened in Beijing on October 21.
09/07/2019
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan stated that good political and diplomatic relations will pave the way for economic and investment cooperation to thrive at her receptions for some Chinese groups in Nan Jing city, Jiangsu province, China on July 8.