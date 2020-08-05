Vietnam cinema
tin tức về Vietnam cinema mới nhất
Casting for Trưng Vương (She-Kings), the year’s biggest film project, has begun in HCM City.
16/03/2020
Trang Ti (Child Master), a film about Vietnamese folk stories, will be postponed until February next year due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the producer Studio68 has announced.
20/07/2019
Vietnamese-Australian director Tony Le Nguyen will hold a talk on “The improvisation and humanity in the art of cinema, drama and public art” at Salon Saigon in District 3, HCMC on July 31.
03/07/2019
In the context that Vietnamese cinema is witnessing positive developments and integrating into the world, the formation of Vietnam Cinema Promotion Centre has created favourable conditions for investment in production.