Vietnam cinema

tin tức về Vietnam cinema mới nhất

Casting for film on Vietnamese history beginsicon
Casting for film on Vietnamese history begins

Casting for Trưng Vương (She-Kings), the year’s biggest film project, has begun in HCM City.

 
Film on student violence released

Film on student violence released

Blockbuster 'Tenet' to be screened in Vietnam this August

Blockbuster 'Tenet' to be screened in Vietnam this August

Screening of film about folk stories postponed until early next yearicon

Screening of film about folk stories postponed until early next year

Trang Ti (Child Master), a film about Vietnamese folk stories, will be postponed until February next year due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the producer Studio68 has announced.

Vietnamese-Australian director to talk about humanity in cinemaicon

Vietnamese-Australian director to talk about humanity in cinema

Vietnamese-Australian director Tony Le Nguyen will hold a talk on “The improvisation and humanity in the art of cinema, drama and public art” at Salon Saigon in District 3, HCMC on July 31.

For the development of Vietnam cinemaicon

For the development of Vietnam cinema

In the context that Vietnamese cinema is witnessing positive developments and integrating into the world, the formation of Vietnam Cinema Promotion Centre has created favourable conditions for investment in production.

 
 
