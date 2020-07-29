Vietnam Coast Guard
tin tức về Vietnam Coast Guard mới nhất
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has pledged to help Vietnam increase maritime security and safety capacity.
SOCIETY
22/05/2020
The web portal of the Ministry of Defense has just published the codification for the "Vietnam Coast Guard" subject for collecting comments.
POLITICS
27/11/2019
Ship CSB 8002, carrying a mission from the Vietnam Coast Guard Command on board, departed for Japan on November 24 to visit and exchange with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).
POLITICS
21/11/2019
Major General Bui Trung Dung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard, is joining coast guard leaders from 57 countries and eight international organisations at the 2nd Coast Guard Global Summit in Tokyo on November 20-21.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
26/08/2019
Vietnam Coast Guard has established bilateral and multilateral relations as well as a hotline with law enforcement forces from 20 countries in the region and the world.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
21/08/2019
For the past years, the Vietnam Coast Guard has always accomplished its mission successfully, contributing to firmly protecting the sovereignty, national security, safety and order in national waters.