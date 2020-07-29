Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam Coast Guard

tin tức về Vietnam Coast Guard mới nhất

JICA helps to strengthen maritime security and safety capabilityicon
SOCIETY29/07/20200

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has pledged to help Vietnam increase maritime security and safety capacity.

 
The Coast Guard builds "Great unity" houses for fishermen

icon23/06/20200
The Coast Guard actively spreads love for the country’s sea and islands

icon09/06/20200
Collecting comments on codification of the "Vietnam Coast Guard" subjecticon

SOCIETY
22/05/2020

The web portal of the Ministry of Defense has just published the codification for the "Vietnam Coast Guard" subject for collecting comments.

Vietnam Coast Guard ship visits Japanicon

POLITICS
27/11/2019

Ship CSB 8002, carrying a mission from the Vietnam Coast Guard Command on board, departed for Japan on November 24 to visit and exchange with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).

Vietnam attends second Coast Guard Global Summit in Tokyoicon

POLITICS
21/11/2019

Major General Bui Trung Dung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard, is joining coast guard leaders from 57 countries and eight international organisations at the 2nd Coast Guard Global Summit in Tokyo on November 20-21.

Vietnam Coast Guard active in int’l missions and exchangesicon

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
26/08/2019

Vietnam Coast Guard has established bilateral and multilateral relations as well as a hotline with law enforcement forces from 20 countries in the region and the world.

Vietnam Coast Guard – core force in national security protectionicon

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
21/08/2019

For the past years, the Vietnam Coast Guard has always accomplished its mission successfully, contributing to firmly protecting the sovereignty, national security, safety and order in national waters.

 
 
