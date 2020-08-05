Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Coffee shoes help entrepreneurs tread new groundicon
SOCIETY05/08/20200

Coffee shoes help entrepreneurs tread new ground

Two young Vietnamese entrepreneurs have developed a unique way to make sneakers, and they hope their idea be a wake-up call for the training shoe industry.

 
More coffee chains open in Vietnam after Covid-19

More coffee chains open in Vietnam after Covid-19

icon22/07/20200
Vietnam coffee exports down in 9 months

Vietnam coffee exports down in 9 months

icon06/10/20190
Vietnam among brew-tiful coffee destinations around the worldicon

Vietnam among brew-tiful coffee destinations around the world

TRAVEL
03/10/2019

Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms, has offered a list of some of the top destinations around the world for tasting coffee, including Vietnam.

Vietnam’s coffee exports plummet in eight monthsicon

Vietnam’s coffee exports plummet in eight months

BUSINESS
17/09/2019

Although ranking second in the world, Vietnam's coffee exports are plummeting.

Vietnam boosts production of specialty coffeeicon

Vietnam boosts production of specialty coffee

VIDEO
15/07/2019

Vietnam is boosting the growing of specialty coffee in an effort to raise coffee quality and the country’s coffee export value.

A Robusta take on coffeeicon

A Robusta take on coffee

BUSINESS
13/04/2019

As one of the world’s top coffee exporters, Vietnam is shifting its focus to the sustainable cultivation and promotion of specialty coffee, with the aim of improving its coffee brand and quality. 

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
