Two young Vietnamese entrepreneurs have developed a unique way to make sneakers, and they hope their idea be a wake-up call for the training shoe industry.
TRAVEL
03/10/2019
Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms, has offered a list of some of the top destinations around the world for tasting coffee, including Vietnam.
BUSINESS
17/09/2019
Although ranking second in the world, Vietnam's coffee exports are plummeting.
VIDEO
15/07/2019
Vietnam is boosting the growing of specialty coffee in an effort to raise coffee quality and the country’s coffee export value.
BUSINESS
13/04/2019
As one of the world’s top coffee exporters, Vietnam is shifting its focus to the sustainable cultivation and promotion of specialty coffee, with the aim of improving its coffee brand and quality.