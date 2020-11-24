vietnam-cuba relations
tin tức về vietnam-cuba relations mới nhất
icon
The Vietnamese Party, State and people always treasure and want to further deepen the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation with their Cuban counterparts, a top leader has said.
icon POLITICS
24/11/2020
Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO), presented the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera yesterday.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/11/2020
The book "Fidel Castro and Vietnam – Unforgettable memories" was introduced to the public in Hanoi on November 7, as part of the activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam – Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2020).
icon POLITICS
16/07/2020
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh has received the country’ friendship medal for his contributions to Vietnam - Cuba relations.
icon POLITICS
18/04/2020
Vietnam is willing to bolster cooperation with Cuba so as to boost economic growth in both countries, and to share experiences with Cuba in tackling the COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 17.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/06/2019
The People’s Committee of HCM City and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment of Cuba on June 28 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in development and managing science-technology zones.