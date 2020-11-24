 
# Covid-19
vietnam-cuba relations

Vietnam always treasures special relations with Cuba: Top leader
POLITICS

Vietnam always treasures special relations with Cuba: Top leader

The Vietnamese Party, State and people always treasure and want to further deepen the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation with their Cuban counterparts, a top leader has said.

 
Enhancing the special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba

Enhancing the special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba

icon1 giờ trước0
Vietnam treasures solidarity, friendship with Cuba: Deputy PM

Vietnam treasures solidarity, friendship with Cuba: Deputy PM

icon21 giờ trước0
Cuban Ambassador receives "For peace and friendship among nations" insignia

Cuban Ambassador receives “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia

POLITICS
24/11/2020

Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO), presented the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera yesterday.

Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts

Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/11/2020

The book "Fidel Castro and Vietnam – Unforgettable memories" was introduced to the public in Hanoi on November 7, as part of the activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam – Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2020).

Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador

Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador

POLITICS
16/07/2020

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh has received the country’ friendship medal for his contributions to Vietnam - Cuba relations.

Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM

Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM

POLITICS
18/04/2020

Vietnam is willing to bolster cooperation with Cuba so as to boost economic growth in both countries, and to share experiences with Cuba in tackling the COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 17.

HCM City signs deal with Cuba on science-technology cooperation

HCM City signs deal with Cuba on science-technology cooperation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/06/2019

The People’s Committee of HCM City and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment of Cuba on June 28 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in development and managing science-technology zones.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
