28/03/2020 00:11:10 (GMT +7)

vietnam cuisine

tin tức về vietnam cuisine mới nhất

Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
16 giờ trước

Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad

Your trip to HCM City won't be complete without rice paper salad. 

 
Tuber pickles and dried radish salad, two must-try dishes of Nghe An

Tuber pickles and dried radish salad, two must-try dishes of Nghe An

22/03/2020
Vietnamese food: grilled fish

Vietnamese food: grilled fish

04/03/2020
Vietnamese food: Crab hotpot

Vietnamese food: Crab hotpot

VIDEO
27/02/2020

When it comes to cooking freshwater crab hotpot, it’s all about the freshness.

Vietnamese food: Pillow cakes

Vietnamese food: Pillow cakes

VIDEO
11/02/2020

Cold weather got you dreaming of warm food? Then, you won’t get tired of pillow cake. Meat, mushrooms, noodles, quail eggs and a side of fish sauce will reel you back in all winter.

Tet flavour in braised pork belly

Tet flavour in braised pork belly

VIDEO
30/01/2020

Although braised pork belly is an everyday food, in southern Vietnam it is a traditional dish of the Tet (Lunar New Year) celebration.

'Goi la': An interesting twist on the 'spring roll' in Kon Tum Province

‘Goi la’: An interesting twist on the ‘spring roll’ in Kon Tum Province

TRAVEL
23/01/2020

Every day, in the afternoon and late evening, Tran Cao Van Street in downtown Kon Tum Province becomes crowded with foodies who come to taste ‘goi la’, a savoury dish which features fresh green leaves, pork, shrimp and sauce.

Hoi An sesame sweet soup makes visitors' mouth water

Hoi An sesame sweet soup makes visitors' mouth water

VIDEO
22/01/2020

Black sesame sweet soup or also known as xí mà is a refreshing breakfast familiar to Hoi An locals. It is the result of the Vietnamese-Chinese-Japanese cultural interaction.

Bun nuoc leo, a specialty of Tra Vinh's Khmer ethic group

Bun nuoc leo, a specialty of Tra Vinh’s Khmer ethic group

TRAVEL
23/12/2019

Tra Vinh is famous far and wide for a specialty locally known as 'bun nuoc leo' (noodle soup with sauce made from different fish) which was invented by the Khmer ethnic group.

Vietnamese food: Red noodle crab soup

Vietnamese food: Red noodle crab soup

YOUR VIETNAM
19/11/2019

This noodle soup is filled with the great taste of crabs and it's a super winter warmer! Comfort food at its finest. You'll want to get your claws into it ASAP.
 

Vietnamese food: Crab spring rolls

Vietnamese food: Crab spring rolls

VIDEO
16/11/2019

Filled with crab meat and vegetables before being fried to a perfect crisp, you'll definitely want to snap up these delicious spring rolls!
 

Vietnamese food: Fermented pork sausages

Vietnamese food: Fermented pork sausages

VIDEO
14/11/2019

Sausages anyone? You can't beat a tasty pork sausage anytime of day, and in Việt Nam, well obviously they are brilliant bangers! Grilled or fried are the most popular choice, with a touch of chilli sauce on the side...
 

Vietnamese food: Roasted birds

Vietnamese food: Roasted birds

VIDEO
15/10/2019

Fancy pigeon for dinner? Or how about a quail for lunch? Prepared Vietnamese-style is the best way to eat these birds. Boiled in herbs and spices, then roasted to perfection, chim quay will be a real treat! 



Vietnamese food: Tram đen

Vietnamese food: Tram đen

VIDEO
27/09/2019

There’s a place in Vietnam you will really go nuts for. In days gone by when meat was in short supply, the substitute was pili nuts.

Banh Gio – Rice cake with herbal ash

Banh Gio – Rice cake with herbal ash

TRAVEL
23/09/2019

Vietnam is the country of cakes made from sticky rice. One of those is banh gio (or banh tro), a cake made from glutinous rice soaked in ash water.

'Cay' cake - A specialty of Thai Binh

'Cay' cake - A specialty of Thai Binh

TRAVEL
22/09/2019

Each locality in Vietnam has its own specialty that it is proud of. Visitors to Nguyen Xa village, in Thai Binh province are always invited to eat ‘cay’ cake, which is made of glutinous rice well blended with fat and ginger.

Ragworm fritters

Ragworm fritters

VIDEO
11/09/2019

Chả rươi is made from, you've guessed it... WORMS!

Bun oc, an authentic Hanoi dish

Bun oc, an authentic Hanoi dish

TRAVEL
04/09/2019

Bun oc (snail vermicelli soup) is an iconic dish of Hanoi which any visitor to the capital city should try.

Five restaurants to taste Bun cha in Hanoi

Five restaurants to taste Bun cha in Hanoi

TRAVEL
01/09/2019

Bun cha is a well-known local food in Hanoi. It is made of grilled pork and noodles is often thought to have been originated from Hanoi.

Cao Bang steamed rolled pancakes - A delight to one's sense of smell and taste

Cao Bang steamed rolled pancakes - A delight to one’s sense of smell and taste

TRAVEL
26/08/2019

Among the well-known offerings of Vietnam’s street food, ‘banh cuon’ (steamed rolled pancakes) is consistently ranked a top choice.

 
 
