Your trip to HCM City won't be complete without rice paper salad.
icon VIDEO
27/02/2020
When it comes to cooking freshwater crab hotpot, it’s all about the freshness.
icon VIDEO
11/02/2020
Cold weather got you dreaming of warm food? Then, you won’t get tired of pillow cake. Meat, mushrooms, noodles, quail eggs and a side of fish sauce will reel you back in all winter.
icon VIDEO
30/01/2020
Although braised pork belly is an everyday food, in southern Vietnam it is a traditional dish of the Tet (Lunar New Year) celebration.
icon TRAVEL
23/01/2020
Every day, in the afternoon and late evening, Tran Cao Van Street in downtown Kon Tum Province becomes crowded with foodies who come to taste ‘goi la’, a savoury dish which features fresh green leaves, pork, shrimp and sauce.
icon VIDEO
22/01/2020
Black sesame sweet soup or also known as xí mà is a refreshing breakfast familiar to Hoi An locals. It is the result of the Vietnamese-Chinese-Japanese cultural interaction.
icon TRAVEL
23/12/2019
Tra Vinh is famous far and wide for a specialty locally known as 'bun nuoc leo' (noodle soup with sauce made from different fish) which was invented by the Khmer ethnic group.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
19/11/2019
This noodle soup is filled with the great taste of crabs and it's a super winter warmer! Comfort food at its finest. You'll want to get your claws into it ASAP.
icon VIDEO
16/11/2019
Filled with crab meat and vegetables before being fried to a perfect crisp, you'll definitely want to snap up these delicious spring rolls!
icon VIDEO
14/11/2019
Sausages anyone? You can't beat a tasty pork sausage anytime of day, and in Việt Nam, well obviously they are brilliant bangers! Grilled or fried are the most popular choice, with a touch of chilli sauce on the side...
icon VIDEO
15/10/2019
Fancy pigeon for dinner? Or how about a quail for lunch? Prepared Vietnamese-style is the best way to eat these birds. Boiled in herbs and spices, then roasted to perfection, chim quay will be a real treat!
icon VIDEO
27/09/2019
There’s a place in Vietnam you will really go nuts for. In days gone by when meat was in short supply, the substitute was pili nuts.
icon TRAVEL
23/09/2019
Vietnam is the country of cakes made from sticky rice. One of those is banh gio (or banh tro), a cake made from glutinous rice soaked in ash water.
icon TRAVEL
22/09/2019
Each locality in Vietnam has its own specialty that it is proud of. Visitors to Nguyen Xa village, in Thai Binh province are always invited to eat ‘cay’ cake, which is made of glutinous rice well blended with fat and ginger.
icon VIDEO
11/09/2019
Chả rươi is made from, you've guessed it... WORMS!
icon TRAVEL
04/09/2019
Bun oc (snail vermicelli soup) is an iconic dish of Hanoi which any visitor to the capital city should try.
icon TRAVEL
01/09/2019
Bun cha is a well-known local food in Hanoi. It is made of grilled pork and noodles is often thought to have been originated from Hanoi.
icon TRAVEL
26/08/2019
Among the well-known offerings of Vietnam’s street food, ‘banh cuon’ (steamed rolled pancakes) is consistently ranked a top choice.