Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:39:27 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Vietnam culture

tin tức về Vietnam culture mới nhất

Ta Oi women keep traditional brocade weaving aliveicon
VIDEO10/03/20200

Ta Oi women keep traditional brocade weaving alive

Zeng weaving (a kind of brocade) is a standout craft of Ta Oi ethnic minority community in A Luoi mountainous district, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue province. 

 
Entertaiment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on March 9-15

Entertaiment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on March 9-15

icon09/03/20200
Vietnamese ‘ca tru’ art honoured by Google

Vietnamese ‘ca tru’ art honoured by Google

icon02/03/20200
Entertainment Events in Vietnam on March 2-8icon

Entertainment Events in Vietnam on March 2-8

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/03/2020

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on February 17-23icon

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 17-23

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/02/2020

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on February 10-16icon

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 10-16

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Pianist Luu Hong Quang: Homeland – An integral part of the hearticon

Pianist Luu Hong Quang: Homeland – An integral part of the heart

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/02/2020

Although busy with his training schedule and performing abroad, Luu Hong Quang stills spend the time to return to Vietnam each year because he believes that the homeland is an inseparable part of his heart. 

International friends enjoy Vietnamese Tet experienceicon

International friends enjoy Vietnamese Tet experience

PHOTOS
26/01/2020

For Vietnamese people, Tet (Lunar New Year) festival is the most significant holiday of the year. Tet with traditional practices and interesting activities attracts huge attention of foreign friends.

TV stations ready with Tet specialsicon

TV stations ready with Tet specials

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/01/2020

Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) will broadcast a special two-hour programme on Lunar New Year's Eve (January 23) showing celebrations around the city and in neighbouring provinces.

Ten notable events in culture, sports and tourism announcedicon

Ten notable events in culture, sports and tourism announced

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/01/2020

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has just announced the top 10 culture, sports and tourism events of 2019.

Cultural characteristics of the Kho Muicon

Cultural characteristics of the Kho Mu

YOUR VIETNAM
06/01/2020

The Kho Mu are one of 5 ethnic groups in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau. Despite physical hardships, they have developed strong cultural traditions and customs.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on December 30-January 5icon

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on December 30-January 5

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/12/2019

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on December 16-22icon

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on December 16-22

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/12/2019

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Buddhist pagoda inaugurated in Co To Islandicon

Buddhist pagoda inaugurated in Co To Island

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/12/2019

Truc Lam Co To, the first Buddhist Pagoda in Co To Island, was inaugurated last Thursday to enrich the spiritual and cultural life of the islanders.

Fabulous rock symphony concerts returnicon

Fabulous rock symphony concerts return

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

When HBSO staged their Rock Symphony event almost a year ago it wasn’t so much a concert as a party. 

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on December 9 – 15icon

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on December 9 – 15

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Painter creates unique harmony between Ao Dai and wood-carved paintingsicon

Painter creates unique harmony between Ao Dai and wood-carved paintings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

With nearly 20 years following her arts career, female Tay ethnic painter Vi Viet Nga has found her own way in working in wood-carved paintings and Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress).

Classical music concert to be held at Salon Saigonicon

Classical music concert to be held at Salon Saigon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

The Saigon Classical Music group will hold a classical music concert at Salon Saigon in District 3, HCMC on December 21, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Co Do Village: A tourist attraction on the outskirts of Hanoiicon

Co Do Village: A tourist attraction on the outskirts of Hanoi

TRAVEL
08/12/2019

Co Do Village, in the outskirt district of Ba Vi, Hanoi, is hometown to many painters who are members of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association. 

Hanoi traditional values feature in Old Quarter braised fishicon

Hanoi traditional values feature in Old Quarter braised fish

YOUR VIETNAM
04/12/2019

Rustic but delicious and delicate "Old Quarter braised fish", which contains many distinct culinary culture features, has becoming more and more popular among costumers, making it a famous dish under the brand of " Hanoi - 36 Old Streets”.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 