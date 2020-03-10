Vietnam culture
tin tức về Vietnam culture mới nhất
icon
Zeng weaving (a kind of brocade) is a standout craft of Ta Oi ethnic minority community in A Luoi mountainous district, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue province.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/02/2020
Although busy with his training schedule and performing abroad, Luu Hong Quang stills spend the time to return to Vietnam each year because he believes that the homeland is an inseparable part of his heart.
icon PHOTOS
26/01/2020
For Vietnamese people, Tet (Lunar New Year) festival is the most significant holiday of the year. Tet with traditional practices and interesting activities attracts huge attention of foreign friends.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/01/2020
Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) will broadcast a special two-hour programme on Lunar New Year's Eve (January 23) showing celebrations around the city and in neighbouring provinces.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/01/2020
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has just announced the top 10 culture, sports and tourism events of 2019.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
06/01/2020
The Kho Mu are one of 5 ethnic groups in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau. Despite physical hardships, they have developed strong cultural traditions and customs.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/12/2019
Truc Lam Co To, the first Buddhist Pagoda in Co To Island, was inaugurated last Thursday to enrich the spiritual and cultural life of the islanders.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019
When HBSO staged their Rock Symphony event almost a year ago it wasn’t so much a concert as a party.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019
With nearly 20 years following her arts career, female Tay ethnic painter Vi Viet Nga has found her own way in working in wood-carved paintings and Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress).
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019
The Saigon Classical Music group will hold a classical music concert at Salon Saigon in District 3, HCMC on December 21, starting at 6:30 p.m.
icon TRAVEL
08/12/2019
Co Do Village, in the outskirt district of Ba Vi, Hanoi, is hometown to many painters who are members of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
04/12/2019
Rustic but delicious and delicate "Old Quarter braised fish", which contains many distinct culinary culture features, has becoming more and more popular among costumers, making it a famous dish under the brand of " Hanoi - 36 Old Streets”.