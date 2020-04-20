vietnam delicacies
Each spring roll is a combination of delicious flavors combined with fresh ingredients. It’s also one of Vietnamese best dishes.
TRAVEL
22/03/2020
The central coastal province of Nghe An well known for its beautiful beaches such as Cua Lo and Quynh Bang, and also its local specialties such as the popular dưa món (tuber pickles ) and nộm củ cải khô (dried radish salad).
VIDEO
04/03/2020
Fishin’ for something to fill your stomach? Vietnamese grilled fish may be right up your river! With a side of shrimp paste and rice noodles, this meal makes even February feel like summer.
VIDEO
22/10/2019
It took a while to catch on, but after two years of perseverance one dumpling vendor finally brought a taste of the central region to Vietnam’s capital city.
TRAVEL
08/10/2019
Besides its pristine beaches and white sheep herds, Phan Rang in Ninh Thuan Province is also famous for its cuisine, especially fish cake noodles.
VIDEO
07/10/2019
Travel website My Late Deals has revealed its Street Food City Index, with Ho Chi Minh City being ranked third in the list.