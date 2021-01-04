vietnam diplomacy
tin tức về vietnam diplomacy mới nhất
On the occasion of the New Year, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son granted the media an interview on the results of Vietnam’s international economic integration in 2020 and orientations for the new period.
29/08/2020
Senior diplomats who have directly contributed to many milestones of the diplomatic sector shared valuable industry lessons at a recent seminar '75 years of Vietnamese diplomacy: Lessons and direction”.