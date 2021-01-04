 
International economic integration - a bright spot in Vietnam’s foreign affairs in 2020icon
POLITICS4 giờ trước0

International economic integration - a bright spot in Vietnam’s foreign affairs in 2020

On the occasion of the New Year, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son granted the media an interview on the results of Vietnam’s international economic integration in 2020 and orientations for the new period.
 
Defence diplomacy improves Vietnam’s position

Defence diplomacy improves Vietnam’s position

icon04/01/20210
2020 - A year for Vietnam to assert mettle, stature

2020 - A year for Vietnam to assert mettle, stature

icon04/01/20210
Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacyicon

Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacy

FEATURE
29/08/2020
Senior diplomats who have directly contributed to many milestones of the diplomatic sector shared valuable industry lessons at a recent seminar '75 years of Vietnamese diplomacy: Lessons and direction”.
 
 
