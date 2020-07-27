vietnam e-commerce
tin tức về vietnam e-commerce mới nhất
Selling goods through live streaming, which has exploded in the Chinese market, has become popular in Southeast Asia, including in Vietnam, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu (nhipcaudautu.vn).
BUSINESS
16/07/2020
There is increased adoption of digital payments by older users, according to a new report released by online shopping platform, Shopee.
BUSINESS
20/07/2019
Each e-commerce platform needs to spend millions of US dollars to gain a single per cent of market share from competitors, showing just how serious the competition is.
FEATURE
17/06/2019
The departures of the 24-hour convenience store chain Shop & Go, the e-commerce site Robins.vn and now the supermarket chain Auchan mirror the fierce competition in Vietnam’s retail market.
BUSINESS
12/04/2019
The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and Amazon Global Selling announced their cooperation plan on April 11, which aims to assist Vietnamese businesses in enhancing exports and developing brand names through e-commerce.