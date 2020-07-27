Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam's e-commerce sites using live streaming to sell goodsicon
Vietnam's e-commerce sites using live streaming to sell goods

Selling goods through live streaming, which has exploded in the Chinese market, has become popular in Southeast Asia, including in Vietnam, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu (nhipcaudautu.vn).

 
VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report

There is increased adoption of digital payments by older users, according to a new report released by online shopping platform, Shopee.

E-commerce: exorbitant losses for a single percent

Each e-commerce platform needs to spend millions of US dollars to gain a single per cent of market share from competitors, showing just how serious the competition is.

Post-Auchan retail market expected to grow

The departures of the 24-hour convenience store chain Shop & Go, the e-commerce site Robins.vn and now the supermarket chain Auchan mirror the fierce competition in Vietnam’s retail market. 

Vietrade, Amazon Global Selling announce cooperation plan

The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and Amazon Global Selling announced their cooperation plan on April 11, which aims to assist Vietnamese businesses in enhancing exports and developing brand names through e-commerce.

 
 
