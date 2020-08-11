Vietnam economic growth
Economists have predicted the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave Vietnam facing its lowest level of economic growth in 35 years.
03/10/2019
Vietnam posted an economic growth of 6.98% in the first nine months of this year. Experts said the result gives momentum for the economy to achieve its yearly target of 6.8 percent.
04/07/2019
Fitch Solutions maintains its forecast that Vietnam’s real GDP growth will come in at 6.5% in 2019, a fall from 7.1% in 2018, partly due to unfavourable base effects potentially occurring in the remainder of 2019 and slowing global demand.