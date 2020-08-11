Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 yearsicon
BUSINESS11/08/20200

Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years

Economists have predicted the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave Vietnam facing its lowest level of economic growth in 35 years.

 
Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC

Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC

icon03/08/20200
Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB

Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB

icon31/07/20200
Quarter 3 sees bright economic picture for Vietnamicon

Quarter 3 sees bright economic picture for Vietnam

VIDEO
03/10/2019

Vietnam posted an economic growth of 6.98% in the first nine months of this year. Experts said the result gives momentum for the economy to achieve its yearly target of 6.8 percent.

Vietnam’s growth to remain under pressure in 2019icon

Vietnam’s growth to remain under pressure in 2019

BUSINESS
04/07/2019

Fitch Solutions maintains its forecast that Vietnam’s real GDP growth will come in at 6.5% in 2019, a fall from 7.1% in 2018, partly due to unfavourable base effects potentially occurring in the remainder of 2019 and slowing global demand.

 
 
