23/03/2020 22:39:35 (GMT +7)

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 23icon
HCM City’s agricultural production value up 4.3 percent in Q1

 
VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company

Shopee, Lazada struggle to dominate Vietnam’s e-commerce market

Vietnam’s fish, shrimp exports no longer can enjoy preferences from the USicon

Vietnam’s fish, shrimp exports no longer can enjoy preferences from the US

Vietnam’s seafood industry has received bad news: it can no longer enjoy the preferences offered by the US to developing countries.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 22icon

HCM City’s annual awards for innovation, start-ups open

Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chainicon

Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain

The difficulties in the global pandemic are opportunities for Vietnam to expand its role in the global supply chain.

Firms to adhere to anti-dumping lawicon

Firms to adhere to anti-dumping law

Pham Duy Khuong, managing director of ASL Law, talked about some important contents related to anti-dumping laws that foreign companies should pay attention to when digging into the Vietnamese market.

VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rulesicon

VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules

A new payments market will be created with the presence of more players, including commercial banks, fintechs, telcos and foreign investors.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 21icon

State Bank approves restructuring plan for Saigon Commercial Bank

Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big moneyicon

Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money

A source close to Dassault Falcon confirmed that two businessmen with Vietnamese nationality own private helicopters created by the company.

How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?icon

How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?

While tourism, transportation and F&B sectors are suffering heavily from Covid-19, the impact on other business fields has been less severe.

Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thrivingicon

Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving

Industrial real estate is believed to be the only segment which can continue to prosper in the current real estate market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 20icon

Garment export value hits US$5.3 billion during Jan-Feb

Office-for-lease market welcomes new playersicon

Office-for-lease market welcomes new players

Businesses that previously focused on developing housing projects have begun to lease offices

Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19icon

Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19

The domestic car market is gloomy as people are not making purchases despite the sharp price falls.

High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expectedicon

High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected

The human mortality rate due to Covid-19 is 3.4 percent worldwide. For businesses, the vulnerability rate is believed to be much higher.

Exporters advised to use digital platformsicon

Exporters advised to use digital platforms

The E-commerce Index Report shows that Vietnam has over 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but only 32 percent of businesses have joined global trade through digital channels.

Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produceicon

Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has asked its Vietnam Trade Offices (VTRs) overseas to help connect Vietnamese enterprises with foreign partners to boost farm produce exports.

Improving productivity is shortest way to economic developmenticon

Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development

Director General of General Statistic Office of Việt Nam (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam talks about the importance of improving labour productivity for the country’s development.

Real estate firms with large land holdings expect good yearicon

Real estate firms with large land holdings expect good year

2020 is expected to be a tough year for real estate developers, but some real estate firms still have high hopes thanks to the large land holdings they own.

 
 
