HCM City’s agricultural production value up 4.3 percent in Q1
14 giờ trước
Vietnam’s seafood industry has received bad news: it can no longer enjoy the preferences offered by the US to developing countries.
22/03/2020
HCM City’s annual awards for innovation, start-ups open
22/03/2020
The difficulties in the global pandemic are opportunities for Vietnam to expand its role in the global supply chain.
22/03/2020
Pham Duy Khuong, managing director of ASL Law, talked about some important contents related to anti-dumping laws that foreign companies should pay attention to when digging into the Vietnamese market.
21/03/2020
A new payments market will be created with the presence of more players, including commercial banks, fintechs, telcos and foreign investors.
21/03/2020
State Bank approves restructuring plan for Saigon Commercial Bank
21/03/2020
A source close to Dassault Falcon confirmed that two businessmen with Vietnamese nationality own private helicopters created by the company.
20/03/2020
While tourism, transportation and F&B sectors are suffering heavily from Covid-19, the impact on other business fields has been less severe.
20/03/2020
Industrial real estate is believed to be the only segment which can continue to prosper in the current real estate market.
20/03/2020
Garment export value hits US$5.3 billion during Jan-Feb
20/03/2020
Businesses that previously focused on developing housing projects have begun to lease offices
19/03/2020
The domestic car market is gloomy as people are not making purchases despite the sharp price falls.
19/03/2020
The human mortality rate due to Covid-19 is 3.4 percent worldwide. For businesses, the vulnerability rate is believed to be much higher.
19/03/2020
The E-commerce Index Report shows that Vietnam has over 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but only 32 percent of businesses have joined global trade through digital channels.
19/03/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has asked its Vietnam Trade Offices (VTRs) overseas to help connect Vietnamese enterprises with foreign partners to boost farm produce exports.
19/03/2020
Director General of General Statistic Office of Việt Nam (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam talks about the importance of improving labour productivity for the country’s development.
18/03/2020
2020 is expected to be a tough year for real estate developers, but some real estate firms still have high hopes thanks to the large land holdings they own.