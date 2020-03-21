Vietnam education
Vietnam’s mathematics community has only two female professors – Hoang Xuan Sinh and Le Thi Thanh Nhan.
20/03/2020
VNPT, Viettel and VioEdu say that more and more people are accessing e-learning now. The number of VNPT E-Learning has increased fourfold.
20/03/2020
Low training costs are one of the reasons for many students to enroll in state-owned universities, but the tuition of the schools is increasing.
18/03/2020
Many schools are not thinking of organizing online classes while others have tried to give lectures online, but said that there were many problems.
15/03/2020
Employers all say Vietnamese university graduates are weak at soft skills, while schools have been blamed for not equipping their students with these skills.
15/03/2020
At the foot of Ra Nhua Mountain in the central province of Quang Ngai’s Son Tay District, there is a school which is as clean, green and beautiful as those in the delta.
14/03/2020
Many cities and provinces in Vietnam have continued to keep local schools closed amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.
12/03/2020
Of 89 recognized professors who live and work in Vietnam, only 35 professors are below 70 years old and are still working.
11/03/2020
The schools complained that the consequences caused by Covid-19 to the education sector have been disastrous.
10/03/2020
1980 was the first year the Government issued a decision to recognize professors and associate professors for scientific research and university lecturing.
10/03/2020
In 2006, a national key project hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) was launched and applied on a trial basis at 10 key universities in Vietnam.
07/03/2020
Two students in HCM City plan to set up a business making environmentally friendly paper bags from banana tree trunks.
05/03/2020
The proposal by the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MIA) to re-organize the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has raised controversy.
05/03/2020
The policy to organize high-quality programs in universities nationwide was introduced in 2006 to increase competitiveness among domestic educational institutes.
04/03/2020
The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) states that in the upcoming academic year, universities in Vietnam must stop using unsuitable subject combinations to accept new students.
03/03/2020
While online education is common around the world, it is unpopular in Vietnam. Online training is provided by some universities, but it is absent in general education.
02/03/2020
Forbes Vietnam’s 2020 list of the 30 most outstanding faces under 30 includes Nguyen Van An born in 1992 from Bac Giang province.
02/03/2020
Many schools have reopened starting from March 2 after a three-week shutdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak.