Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:39:44 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Vietnam education

tin tức về Vietnam education mới nhất

The talents of Vietnam's two female mathematics professorsicon
SOCIETY2 giờ trước0

The talents of Vietnam's two female mathematics professors

Vietnam’s mathematics community has only two female professors – Hoang Xuan Sinh and Le Thi Thanh Nhan.

 
Do private schools in Vietnam need rescuing?

Do private schools in Vietnam need rescuing?

icon21/03/20200
11 female students have won medals at math Olympiads since 1974

11 female students have won medals at math Olympiads since 1974

icon21/03/20200
E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learningicon

E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learning

SOCIETY
20/03/2020

VNPT, Viettel and VioEdu say that more and more people are accessing e-learning now. The number of VNPT E-Learning has increased fourfold.

Training costs at state-owned schools no longer lowicon

Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low

SOCIETY
20/03/2020

Low training costs are one of the reasons for many students to enroll in state-owned universities, but the tuition of the schools is increasing.

VN universities hesitate to give lectures onlineicon

VN universities hesitate to give lectures online

SOCIETY
18/03/2020

Many schools are not thinking of organizing online classes while others have tried to give lectures online, but said that there were many problems.

Vietnamese students still lack soft skillsicon

Vietnamese students still lack soft skills

SOCIETY
15/03/2020

Employers all say Vietnamese university graduates are weak at soft skills, while schools have been blamed for not equipping their students with these skills.

Teacher with endless love for childrenicon

Teacher with endless love for children

SOCIETY
15/03/2020

At the foot of Ra Nhua Mountain in the central province of Quang Ngai’s Son Tay District, there is a school which is as clean, green and beautiful as those in the delta.

Schools in many localities close over Covid-19 fearsicon

Schools in many localities close over Covid-19 fears

SOCIETY
14/03/2020

Many cities and provinces in Vietnam have continued to keep local schools closed amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Mathematics professors: low number of professors, high scientific publication indexicon

Mathematics professors: low number of professors, high scientific publication index

SOCIETY
12/03/2020

Of 89 recognized professors who live and work in Vietnam, only 35 professors are below 70 years old and are still working.

Private schools struggle to thrive amid temporary closureicon

Private schools struggle to thrive amid temporary closure

SOCIETY
11/03/2020

The schools complained that the consequences caused by Covid-19 to the education sector have been disastrous.

91 professors in mathematics recognized in last 40 yearsicon

91 professors in mathematics recognized in last 40 years

SOCIETY
10/03/2020

1980 was the first year the Government issued a decision to recognize professors and associate professors for scientific research and university lecturing.

VN schools rush to run high-quality training programs that charge more tuitionicon

VN schools rush to run high-quality training programs that charge more tuition

SOCIETY
10/03/2020

In 2006, a national key project hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) was launched and applied on a trial basis at 10 key universities in Vietnam.

8th graders make paper bags of banana tree trunks, consider a start upicon

8th graders make paper bags of banana tree trunks, consider a start up

SOCIETY
07/03/2020

Two students in HCM City plan to set up a business making environmentally friendly paper bags from banana tree trunks.

Vietnam needs to re-organize the education ministry?icon

Vietnam needs to re-organize the education ministry?

SOCIETY
05/03/2020

The proposal by the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MIA) to re-organize the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has raised controversy.

High-quality programs of tertiary education showing weaknessesicon

High-quality programs of tertiary education showing weaknesses

SOCIETY
05/03/2020

The policy to organize high-quality programs in universities nationwide was introduced in 2006 to increase competitiveness among domestic educational institutes.

Vietnamese universities to raise admission criteriaicon

Vietnamese universities to raise admission criteria

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) states that in the upcoming academic year, universities in Vietnam must stop using unsuitable subject combinations to accept new students.

Online education remains unfamiliar in Vietnamicon

Online education remains unfamiliar in Vietnam

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

While online education is common around the world, it is unpopular in Vietnam. Online training is provided by some universities, but it is absent in general education.

Dreams of ‘shaking hands with the principal’ motivates 9x leadericon

Dreams of ‘shaking hands with the principal’ motivates 9x leader

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

Forbes Vietnam’s 2020 list of the 30 most outstanding faces under 30 includes Nguyen Van An born in 1992 from Bac Giang province.

Students start returning to school after Covid-19 outbreakicon

Students start returning to school after Covid-19 outbreak

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

Many schools have reopened starting from March 2 after a three-week shutdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 