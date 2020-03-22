Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:40:06 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Vietnam environment

tin tức về Vietnam environment mới nhất

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate changeicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT6 giờ trước0

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change

It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.

 
Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official

Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official

icon10 giờ trước0
Comprehensive solutions needed to safely eliminate traditional lime kilns in Vietnam

Comprehensive solutions needed to safely eliminate traditional lime kilns in Vietnam

icon12 giờ trước0
Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampagesicon

Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages

SOCIETY
22/03/2020

Farmers in Dong Nai Province are worried about their crops being destroyed by reoccurring elephant rampages.

Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algaeicon

Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/03/2020

Algae is an extremely cheap raw material and algae-made products have competitive advantages as they are friendly to the environment, nonpolluting and completely biodegradable.

Ca Mau severely hit by droughticon

Ca Mau severely hit by drought

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/03/2020

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has been seriously ravaged by long drought.

Environmental law amendment: EIA not a must for all projectsicon

Environmental law amendment: EIA not a must for all projects

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/03/2020

The draft of the amended environmental protection law clearly describes the types of projects subject to EIA (environment impact assessment) based on project scale, characteristics and impact on the environment.

Phu Quoc faces water shortageicon

Phu Quoc faces water shortage

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/03/2020

The southern tourist island of Phu Quoc is facing water shortage due to serious droughts.

Dong Nai opens forests to develop tourismicon

Dong Nai opens forests to develop tourism

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/03/2020

The southern Dong Nai province is seeking financial resources to develop and preserve natural forests.

New reservoirs built to cope with drought, saline intrusion in Vietnamicon

New reservoirs built to cope with drought, saline intrusion in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/03/2020

Warned about serious drought this year, provinces in the western part of the southern region have spent hundreds of billion dong to build fresh water reservoirs. But this is just a temporary solution.

Draft environmental protection law puts forward administrative procedure reformsicon

Draft environmental protection law puts forward administrative procedure reforms

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/03/2020

One of the important changes in the draft of the amended law on environmental protection relates to environmental impact assessment (EIA).

How are funds from environmental taxes and fees spent?icon

How are funds from environmental taxes and fees spent?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/03/2020

Every attempt to raise environmental taxes and fees encounters opposition from the public because they don't know how the money is spent.

Developing tourism while protecting the environment is difficult task for Vietnamicon

Developing tourism while protecting the environment is difficult task for Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/03/2020

Experts warn that Vietnam’s tourism may lose its appeal in the eyes of foreign travelers because of environmental degradation in the country.

Photographer devotes years taking thousands of photos about environmental protectionicon

Photographer devotes years taking thousands of photos about environmental protection

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/03/2020

Tens of thousand of photographs have been taken by Do Trong Hoai An during his trekking trips throughout the country over the last 37 years, half of which relate to environmental protection.

Eliminating wildlife markets amid Covid-19 is an uphill task as local officials neglect responsibilityicon

Eliminating wildlife markets amid Covid-19 is an uphill task as local officials neglect responsibility

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/03/2020

Over 1,500 cases of violations of laws on wildlife protection were discovered within the 2013-2017 period.

Environment Ministry puts four weather radar stations into operationicon

Environment Ministry puts four weather radar stations into operation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/03/2020

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) said it has put four weather radar stations into operation in northern and central regions in an attempt to increase the accuracy of weather forecasts.

Expired cars still in circulationicon

Expired cars still in circulation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/03/2020

As of the end of 2019, Vietnam had over 16,000 additional expired cars still in circulation out of the total 206,000 cars. They are a threat to traffic safety and environment.

Mekong Delta saline intrusion to be worse this yearicon

Mekong Delta saline intrusion to be worse this year

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/03/2020

The General Water Resources Directorate has predicted that saline intrusion in Mekong Delta this year will come earlier and be more serious than in 2015-2016.

Regional cooperation is solution to climate changeicon

Regional cooperation is solution to climate change

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/03/2020

Scientists believe regional cooperation will help cope with the effects of climate change.

Vietnam launches air quality monitoring appicon

Vietnam launches air quality monitoring app

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/03/2020

The air quality monitoring app is user-friendly, easy to download, install and upgrade.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 