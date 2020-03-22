Vietnam environment
tin tức về Vietnam environment mới nhất
icon
It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.
icon SOCIETY
22/03/2020
Farmers in Dong Nai Province are worried about their crops being destroyed by reoccurring elephant rampages.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/03/2020
Algae is an extremely cheap raw material and algae-made products have competitive advantages as they are friendly to the environment, nonpolluting and completely biodegradable.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/03/2020
The draft of the amended environmental protection law clearly describes the types of projects subject to EIA (environment impact assessment) based on project scale, characteristics and impact on the environment.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/03/2020
The southern Dong Nai province is seeking financial resources to develop and preserve natural forests.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/03/2020
Warned about serious drought this year, provinces in the western part of the southern region have spent hundreds of billion dong to build fresh water reservoirs. But this is just a temporary solution.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/03/2020
One of the important changes in the draft of the amended law on environmental protection relates to environmental impact assessment (EIA).
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/03/2020
Every attempt to raise environmental taxes and fees encounters opposition from the public because they don't know how the money is spent.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/03/2020
Experts warn that Vietnam’s tourism may lose its appeal in the eyes of foreign travelers because of environmental degradation in the country.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/03/2020
Tens of thousand of photographs have been taken by Do Trong Hoai An during his trekking trips throughout the country over the last 37 years, half of which relate to environmental protection.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/03/2020
Over 1,500 cases of violations of laws on wildlife protection were discovered within the 2013-2017 period.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/03/2020
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) said it has put four weather radar stations into operation in northern and central regions in an attempt to increase the accuracy of weather forecasts.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/03/2020
As of the end of 2019, Vietnam had over 16,000 additional expired cars still in circulation out of the total 206,000 cars. They are a threat to traffic safety and environment.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/03/2020
The General Water Resources Directorate has predicted that saline intrusion in Mekong Delta this year will come earlier and be more serious than in 2015-2016.