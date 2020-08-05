Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

08/08/2020 02:45:57 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam estate market

tin tức về vietnam estate market mới nhất

Industrial property proves most resilient to COVID-19icon
BUSINESS8 giờ trước0

Industrial property proves most resilient to COVID-19

It has been a tough year so far for property investors, but one segment is weathering the storm better than most: industrial property.

 
Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors

Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors

icon05/08/20200
Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing

Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing

icon03/08/20200
JLL Vietnam: Investors look for M&amp;A property in Viet Namicon

JLL Vietnam: Investors look for M&A property in Viet Nam

BUSINESS
19/08/2019

Investors are looking for industrial and logistics assets through joint ventures with local industrial developers and/or acquisition of land and operating real estate, Jones LaSalle Vietnam Co Ltd said in a statement.

HCM City’s housing market gloomy in first halficon

HCM City’s housing market gloomy in first half

BUSINESS
30/07/2019

Ho Chi Minh City’s realty sector experienced a hazy first half of the year, with dwindling supply of both high-end and pocket-sized apartments, according to insiders.

In Vietnam, homeownership remains a dream for youngicon

In Vietnam, homeownership remains a dream for young

SOCIETY
19/07/2019

Rising house prices have prevented many people from buying their own houses in big cities like Hanoi and HCM City.

High-value property transactions must be reportedicon

High-value property transactions must be reported

BUSINESS
18/07/2019

The Ministry of Construction has told the local construction departments to force property traders and exchanges to report cash transactions of VND300 million or more. 

Foreign property investment heading ever upwardsicon

Foreign property investment heading ever upwards

FEATURE
16/07/2019

Record levels of foreign investment are now being poured into Vietnam's property sector.

Realty credit plagued by rising risksicon

Realty credit plagued by rising risks

BUSINESS
17/06/2019

Realty credit has soared compared with that of last year. Realty inventories have piled up, signaling rising risks. 

Quality office space vital in retaining talenticon

Quality office space vital in retaining talent

BUSINESS
11/06/2019

In addition to an attractive salary and welfare benefits, working environment and space play a key role in attracting talent as well as improving work efficiency.

Strong demand for high-end property in Vietnamicon

Strong demand for high-end property in Vietnam

FEATURE
31/05/2019

With robust economic growth in Vietnam for the past several years, foreign buyers are diving into the real estate market as is evident by the pent-up demand from those looking to buy.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 