It has been a tough year so far for property investors, but one segment is weathering the storm better than most: industrial property.
19/08/2019
Investors are looking for industrial and logistics assets through joint ventures with local industrial developers and/or acquisition of land and operating real estate, Jones LaSalle Vietnam Co Ltd said in a statement.
30/07/2019
Ho Chi Minh City’s realty sector experienced a hazy first half of the year, with dwindling supply of both high-end and pocket-sized apartments, according to insiders.
19/07/2019
Rising house prices have prevented many people from buying their own houses in big cities like Hanoi and HCM City.
18/07/2019
The Ministry of Construction has told the local construction departments to force property traders and exchanges to report cash transactions of VND300 million or more.
16/07/2019
Record levels of foreign investment are now being poured into Vietnam's property sector.
17/06/2019
Realty credit has soared compared with that of last year. Realty inventories have piled up, signaling rising risks.
11/06/2019
In addition to an attractive salary and welfare benefits, working environment and space play a key role in attracting talent as well as improving work efficiency.
31/05/2019
With robust economic growth in Vietnam for the past several years, foreign buyers are diving into the real estate market as is evident by the pent-up demand from those looking to buy.