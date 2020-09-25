vietnam ethnic group
Rock fence is one of the unique architectural features of the Mong people who live in Dong Van rock plateau and Meo Vac district, Ha Giang province.
20/07/2020
The northern province of Lao Cai is home to a large number of culturally rich and diverse ethnic minorities groups.
03/08/2019
Nha Lang (House of Lang- the landlord class of the Muong) is regarded as a symbol of power in the ancient society of Muong, one of the four largest ethnic groups in Vietnam.