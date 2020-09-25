Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Xét xử vụ Đồng Tâm
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

26/09/2020 18:07:05 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam ethnic group

tin tức về vietnam ethnic group mới nhất

Rock fence - Mong’s unique architectureicon
TRAVEL25/09/20200

Rock fence - Mong’s unique architecture

Rock fence is one of the unique architectural features of the Mong people who live in Dong Van rock plateau and Meo Vac district, Ha Giang province.

 
Love in Pieu scarf of Thai women

Love in Pieu scarf of Thai women

icon17/09/20200
Support policies provide leverage for ethnic people to escape poverty

Support policies provide leverage for ethnic people to escape poverty

icon04/09/20200
Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnamicon

Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/07/2020

The northern province of Lao Cai is home to a large number of culturally rich and diverse ethnic minorities groups. 

Nha Lang features Muong cultureicon

Nha Lang features Muong culture

PHOTOS
03/08/2019

Nha Lang (House of Lang- the landlord class of the Muong) is regarded as a symbol of power in the ancient society of Muong, one of the four largest ethnic groups in Vietnam.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 