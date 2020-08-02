Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Covid-19
vietnam ethnic groups

tin tức về vietnam ethnic groups mới nhất

Thai singing to bid farewell to son, welcome daughter in-lawicon
YOUR VIETNAM02/08/20200

Thai singing to bid farewell to son, welcome daughter in-law

Thai people have still observed a singing custom at weddings called “khap xong khuoi, ton pau” which means singing to bid farewell to the son and welcome the new daughter in-law.

 
Masks in religious rites of the Dao

Masks in religious rites of the Dao

icon26/07/20200
Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region

Colourful headdresses of ethnic girls in mountainous region

icon23/07/20200
Beauty of Ta Oi ethnic costumeicon

Beauty of Ta Oi ethnic costume

PHOTOS
28/10/2019

The beauty of Ta Oi ethnic’s costume is linked with their traditional craft ‘zeng’. Zeng is a type of brocade of Ta Oi people in A Luoi district in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue.

Xip Xi Festival of the White Thaiicon

Xip Xi Festival of the White Thai

YOUR VIETNAM
05/09/2019

The White Thai ethnic minority celebrate their Xip Xi Festival on the 14th day of the 7th lunar month in the leisure time before the fall harvest.

Unique group date of Ta Oi ethnic peopleicon

Unique group date of Ta Oi ethnic people

PHOTOS
26/08/2019

Young Ta oi ethnic men and women are free to choose their partners in a unique group date called ‘sim’.

On the outskirts of Hanoi, Dao people are struggling to retain an ancient scripticon

On the outskirts of Hanoi, Dao people are struggling to retain an ancient script

FEATURE
22/06/2019

A writing system is the asset, culture and pride of every ethnic group. But for the Dao people on the outskirts of Hanoi, there is a fear that their ancient script is fading away from their cultural, religious and daily activities.

Che jars in the Ede’s lifeicon

Che jars in the Ede’s life

YOUR VIETNAM
02/06/2019

The Ede ethnic minority people in the Central Highlands have developed rich cultural values, which are closely associated with terraced field cultivation.

Water resource ceremony of the Edeicon

Water resource ceremony of the Ede

YOUR VIETNAM
19/04/2019

The Ede ethnic minority people think that every water resource is managed by a genie. After each harvest and before each new crop, the Ede thank their water genies for blessing them with good weather and lots of luck. 

 
 
