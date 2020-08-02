vietnam ethnic groups
Thai people have still observed a singing custom at weddings called “khap xong khuoi, ton pau” which means singing to bid farewell to the son and welcome the new daughter in-law.
28/10/2019
The beauty of Ta Oi ethnic’s costume is linked with their traditional craft ‘zeng’. Zeng is a type of brocade of Ta Oi people in A Luoi district in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue.
05/09/2019
The White Thai ethnic minority celebrate their Xip Xi Festival on the 14th day of the 7th lunar month in the leisure time before the fall harvest.
26/08/2019
Young Ta oi ethnic men and women are free to choose their partners in a unique group date called ‘sim’.
22/06/2019
A writing system is the asset, culture and pride of every ethnic group. But for the Dao people on the outskirts of Hanoi, there is a fear that their ancient script is fading away from their cultural, religious and daily activities.
02/06/2019
The Ede ethnic minority people in the Central Highlands have developed rich cultural values, which are closely associated with terraced field cultivation.
19/04/2019
The Ede ethnic minority people think that every water resource is managed by a genie. After each harvest and before each new crop, the Ede thank their water genies for blessing them with good weather and lots of luck.