vietnam export

tin tức về vietnam export mới nhất

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam exporters still find new marketsicon
BUSINESS0 giờ trước0

Vietnam’s fruit exporters has been striving to sell to new markets because they understand that reliance on the Chinese market will bring high risks.

 
EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications

icon26/07/20200
Global shutdown continues to hinder export numbers

icon21/07/20200
VN businesses struggle to stop export declineicon

BUSINESS
20/07/2020

The Ministry of Investment and Trade noted that though the export turnover of the processing industry could not regain the strength it had before Covid-19, the recovery was very clear.

Vietnam records 30 types of goods with export revenue of over US$1 billion eachicon

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

Vietnam saw 30 types of goods reporting export revenue of over US$1 billion each in the January-November period of 2019, accounting for 91.6% of Vietnam’s total export revenue.

Vietnam's economic growth could reach 7 percent in 2021-25icon

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

Vietnam’s economic growth is forecast to reach 7 per cent in the 2021-25 period thanks to the country’s participation in new-generation free trade agreements.

Vietnam expected to overtake China in leather, footwear exports to U.S. marketicon

BUSINESS
28/09/2019

Leather and footwear exports will reach over US$22 billion this year, as Vietnam is expected to overtake China as America’s number one supplier in these sectors.

Vietnam keeps goal of export value growth at 7.5 percent in 2019icon

VIDEO
20/08/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade would not adjust its import and export goals despite current difficulties.

Japan - South Korea tensions may hit Vietnam: reporticon

BUSINESS
20/08/2019

Vietnam's production and export activities as well as trade balance may suffer if Japan and South Korea can't settle their differences soon, according to VDSC report.

To boost Vietnam's agro-exports to Chinaicon

FEATURE
30/07/2019

Apart from epidemics, difficulties in exports, especially those to China, are also an important factor for the fall in Vietnam’s agriculture growth in the first half of this year. 

Vietnam reports trade surplus of about $1.6 billion in H1icon

BUSINESS
21/07/2019

Vietnam gained a trade surplus of $1.59 billion in the first half of this year, according to the latest statistics from the General Department of Customs.

Vietnam sees export revenue rising in first halficon

BUSINESS
18/07/2019

Vietnam made over US$122.5 billion in export revenue in the first six months of 2019, up 7.2%, or US$8.21 billion, year-on-year, according to the latest statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Expert questions sustainability of Vietnam’s export-led growth modelicon

BUSINESS
16/06/2019

The overall exports pattern of Vietnam portrays its similarities with export-led growth model of Mexico, which has turned itself into export production platforms for foreign multinationals, rather than developing own indigenous industrial capacity.

Halal food exports offer Vietnam big opportunityicon

BUSINESS
04/06/2019

Halal food is a promising export product for Vietnamese companies to pursue though they may face challenges.

China becomes Vietnam’s largest investor in Q1icon

BUSINESS
14/04/2019

China is now not only Vietnam’s largest trade partner but also its largest foreign investor as it poured US$723.1 million into the country in the first quarter of the year, according to the General Statistics Office.

 
 
