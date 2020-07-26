vietnam export
Vietnam’s fruit exporters has been striving to sell to new markets because they understand that reliance on the Chinese market will bring high risks.
20/07/2020
The Ministry of Investment and Trade noted that though the export turnover of the processing industry could not regain the strength it had before Covid-19, the recovery was very clear.
04/12/2019
Vietnam saw 30 types of goods reporting export revenue of over US$1 billion each in the January-November period of 2019, accounting for 91.6% of Vietnam’s total export revenue.
25/11/2019
Vietnam’s economic growth is forecast to reach 7 per cent in the 2021-25 period thanks to the country’s participation in new-generation free trade agreements.
28/09/2019
Leather and footwear exports will reach over US$22 billion this year, as Vietnam is expected to overtake China as America’s number one supplier in these sectors.
20/08/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade would not adjust its import and export goals despite current difficulties.
20/08/2019
Vietnam's production and export activities as well as trade balance may suffer if Japan and South Korea can't settle their differences soon, according to VDSC report.
30/07/2019
Apart from epidemics, difficulties in exports, especially those to China, are also an important factor for the fall in Vietnam’s agriculture growth in the first half of this year.
21/07/2019
Vietnam gained a trade surplus of $1.59 billion in the first half of this year, according to the latest statistics from the General Department of Customs.
18/07/2019
Vietnam made over US$122.5 billion in export revenue in the first six months of 2019, up 7.2%, or US$8.21 billion, year-on-year, according to the latest statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
16/06/2019
The overall exports pattern of Vietnam portrays its similarities with export-led growth model of Mexico, which has turned itself into export production platforms for foreign multinationals, rather than developing own indigenous industrial capacity.
04/06/2019
Halal food is a promising export product for Vietnamese companies to pursue though they may face challenges.
14/04/2019
China is now not only Vietnam’s largest trade partner but also its largest foreign investor as it poured US$723.1 million into the country in the first quarter of the year, according to the General Statistics Office.