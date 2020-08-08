Vietnam exports
tin tức về Vietnam exports mới nhất
As demand is very weak now in the world market, Vietnam needs to respect every new opportunity to boost exports.
25/12/2019
Vietnam is planning to launch a VND136 billion (US$5.8 million) trade promotion programme in 2020, focusing on expanding key markets and enabling Vietnamese firms to join global value chains.
15/10/2019
Two tonnes of garbage were collected from under Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi over the weekend by around 200 volunteers.
05/10/2019
Hundreds of fine art works designed to be used in daily life such as interior decor and fashion are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.
29/09/2019
SK Group and Doosan Vina have proposed a Non-Carbon Islands Innovation Project including tidal power, solar power-driven stove and Energy Storage System (ESS) for An Bình Islet and Ly Son Islands, off the coast of Quang Ngai.
15/09/2019
The genome of rare Linhzhi mushrooms has been successfully conserved by scientists of Phước Bình National Park, opening opportunities for the production of the mushroom.
15/09/2019
State agencies will be allowed to file legal challenges against the State Audit over unsatisfactory audit reports, according to a draft amendment to the Law on State Audit.
15/09/2019
The questioning of suspects nationwide must be recorded with audio and images from the beginning of next year.
12/08/2019
A new exhibition of 109 paintings and sculptures by veteran and young artists of the south has open at the HCM City Museum of Fine Arts to celebrate the 74th anniversary of National Day, September 2.
24/06/2019
HCM City faces challenges in meeting the Ministry of Education and Training’s regulation on the maximum number of students in classrooms as enrolment continues to increase.
15/06/2019
“Hot, hot, hot...!!!” That’s the most common phrase being uttered at the moment in Hanoi as the heat of mid-summer overwhelms the north.
28/05/2019
Dak Lak triumphed in the 11th National Sports Festival for Ethnic Minorities which closed in Dak Nong Province on May 27.
11/04/2019
Vietnamese exporters are eyeing Canada as ripe for profits thanks to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), experts said at a conference in HCMC on April 10.