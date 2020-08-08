Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
# Covid-19
VN firms export products to Japan via retail channelicon
BUSINESS 08/08/2020

VN firms export products to Japan via retail channel

As demand is very weak now in the world market, Vietnam needs to respect every new opportunity to boost exports.

 
Vietnam’s small companies look to the US market

05/08/2020
High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters

20/07/2020
Trade promotion to focus $5.8m on key markets

BUSINESS
25/12/2019

Vietnam is planning to launch a VND136 billion (US$5.8 million) trade promotion programme in 2020, focusing on expanding key markets and enabling Vietnamese firms to join global value chains.

Volunteers clean up garbage in Hanoi

VIDEO
15/10/2019

Two tonnes of garbage were collected from under Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi over the weekend by around 200 volunteers.

From everyday use to fine art

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/10/2019

Hundreds of fine art works designed to be used in daily life such as interior decor and fashion are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.

Lý Sơn Islands to build as a non-carbon site

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/09/2019

SK Group and Doosan Vina have proposed a Non-Carbon Islands Innovation Project including tidal power, solar power-driven stove and Energy Storage System (ESS) for An Bình Islet and Ly Son Islands, off the coast of Quang Ngai.

Genome of rare Linhzhi mushroom conserved

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/09/2019

The genome of rare Linhzhi mushrooms has been successfully conserved by scientists of Phước Bình National Park, opening opportunities for the production of the mushroom.

State audit could face lawsuits: draft law

POLITICS
15/09/2019

State agencies will be allowed to file legal challenges against the State Audit over unsatisfactory audit reports, according to a draft amendment to the Law on State Audit.

Questioning of suspects to be recorded

POLITICS
15/09/2019

The questioning of suspects nationwide must be recorded with audio and images from the beginning of next year.

Exhibition celebrates 74th National Day

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/08/2019

A new exhibition of 109 paintings and sculptures by veteran and young artists of the south has open at the HCM City Museum of Fine Arts to celebrate the 74th anniversary of National Day, September 2.    

Student-classroom ratio a challenge for HCM City schools

SOCIETY
24/06/2019

HCM City faces challenges in meeting the Ministry of Education and Training’s regulation on the maximum number of students in classrooms as enrolment continues to increase.

Taking a dip to cool off in the capital

FEATURE
15/06/2019

“Hot, hot, hot...!!!” That’s the most common phrase being uttered at the moment in Hanoi as the heat of mid-summer overwhelms the north.

Dak Lak triumph in National Sports Festival for Ethnic Minorities

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/05/2019

Dak Lak  triumphed in the 11th National Sports Festival for Ethnic Minorities which closed in Dak Nong Province on May 27.

CPTPP: Vietnamese exporters set for bonanza in Canadian market

BUSINESS
11/04/2019

 Vietnamese exporters are eyeing Canada as ripe for profits thanks to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), experts said at a conference in HCMC on April 10.

 
 
