Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Xét xử vụ Đồng Tâm
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

16/09/2020 18:36:49 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam farm produce

tin tức về vietnam farm produce mới nhất

Hung Yen longan farmers reach out to world marketicon
FEATURE13/09/20200

Hung Yen longan farmers reach out to world market

Hung Yen’s farmers are proud of Hung Yen longan, the ‘fruit of the King’ which satisfies strict requirements on food safety and is exported to many countries, bringing revenue of trillions of dong a year.

 
VN farm produce prices plummet amid oversupply, impact of Covid-19

VN farm produce prices plummet amid oversupply, impact of Covid-19

icon11/09/20200
Farm produce deficiency in China offers opportunity for Vietnamese exports

Farm produce deficiency in China offers opportunity for Vietnamese exports

icon03/09/20200
Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forwardicon

Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forward

BUSINESS
23/07/2020

Exporting $43 billion worth of farm, forestry and seafood produce this year has been a difficult task, though the situation improved when European and regional countries began reopening their markets.

Vietnamese exporters of farm produce face tougher standards in Chinaicon

Vietnamese exporters of farm produce face tougher standards in China

BUSINESS
21/06/2019

Vietnamese exports of agricultural products must meet food safety, quality and traceability requirements to China which now requires that exports be sent through official channels only.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 