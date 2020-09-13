vietnam farm produce
tin tức về vietnam farm produce mới nhất
Hung Yen’s farmers are proud of Hung Yen longan, the ‘fruit of the King’ which satisfies strict requirements on food safety and is exported to many countries, bringing revenue of trillions of dong a year.
BUSINESS
23/07/2020
Exporting $43 billion worth of farm, forestry and seafood produce this year has been a difficult task, though the situation improved when European and regional countries began reopening their markets.
BUSINESS
21/06/2019
Vietnamese exports of agricultural products must meet food safety, quality and traceability requirements to China which now requires that exports be sent through official channels only.