 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé gái 8 tuổi tử vong vì bị "dì ghẻ" bạo hành
#'Thổi giá' kit test Covid-19
#Cô gái ở Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu mất tích bí ẩn
#Nữ sinh ở Thanh Hóa trộm váy bị chủ cửa hàng làm nhục
#Hà Nội tạm dừng tiêm 2 lô vắc xin Pfizer gia hạn cho trẻ em
#Xét xử phúc thẩm vụ Nhật Cường
#Phan Sào Nam phải ngồi tù trở lại

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng08/01/2022 17:00:13 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam fashion industry

tin tức về vietnam fashion industry mới nhất

Designer Cong Tri releases Spring-Summer 2022 collectionicon
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL23/12/20210

Designer Cong Tri releases Spring-Summer 2022 collection

Internationally renowned designer Nguyen Cong Tri has released his Spring-Summer 2022 collection, emphasising refined tailoring and simplified silhouettes, in HCM City.
 
Winners of The Next Face Vietnam 2021 announced

Winners of The Next Face Vietnam 2021 announced

icon21/12/20210
Quynh Anh wins Supermodel Me Revolution 2021

Quynh Anh wins Supermodel Me Revolution 2021

icon14/12/20210
Young designer wants to internationalise Vietnamese fashion brandicon

Young designer wants to internationalise Vietnamese fashion brand

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
20/07/2021
Young designer Tai Le recently stirred up the fashion industry in Vietnam by opening a store in HCM City. He is a graduate of Parsons School of Design's Fashion School in New York City and received “Student Designer of the Year” award in 2017.
Promoting Vietnamese fashion amid the pandemicicon

Promoting Vietnamese fashion amid the pandemic

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
09/06/2021
Le Thi Quynh Trang, chairwoman of Vietnam International Fashion Week  and president of the Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers, talks about her new plans to promote Vietnam's fashion industry as well as cooperation with the Italian fashion industry.
Vietnamese fashion thrives despite the pandemicicon

Vietnamese fashion thrives despite the pandemic

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
20/05/2021
Despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese fashion designers have opted for innovation and meaningful projects.
Impressive photos captured during Vietnam International Fashion Festivalicon

Impressive photos captured during Vietnam International Fashion Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
31/12/2020
A large number of local and foreign models are taking to the catwalk as part of the ongoing Vietnam International Fashion Festival (VIFF) 2020 which is underway in Ho Chi Minh City, leaving a great impression on those in attendance.
Female designer’s fashion exhibition to open in HCM Cityicon

Female designer’s fashion exhibition to open in HCM City

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
02/11/2020
Female fashion designer Thuy Nguyen will open an exhibition to celebrate her nine-year career in HCM City.
Vietnamese spend more at home on int'l fashion brands as travel abroad remains restrictedicon

Vietnamese spend more at home on int'l fashion brands as travel abroad remains restricted

BUSINESS
01/10/2020
Customers wore protection masks lined up and had their temperature checked before selecting products during the opening of the fashion store of a brand from Japan this year.
VN fashion industry needs more proper investment from the State: experticon

VN fashion industry needs more proper investment from the State: expert

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
01/10/2020
Le Quynh Trang, chairperson of Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW), has recently been appointed chair of the Council of the ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD). 
Many Vietnamese fashion brands sinking into oblivionicon

Many Vietnamese fashion brands sinking into oblivion

BUSINESS
28/10/2019
Global Fashion Co. Ltd., owner of the brand Vascara, has sold most of its shares to a Japanese partner. 
Sign of things to come in fashion?icon

Sign of things to come in fashion?

BUSINESS
11/10/2019
Forever 21’s filing for bankruptcy is pointing at deep industry-wide issues that all fashion retailers face. 
Local trend of sustainable development may threat H&amp;M and Zaraicon

Local trend of sustainable development may threat H&M and Zara

BUSINESS
19/09/2019
Despite being the second-largest polluters in the world, fast-fashion brands are growing at a tremendous pace in Vietnam.  
Vietnamese celebs out in force for VIFW’s opening ceremonyicon

Vietnamese celebs out in force for VIFW’s opening ceremony

PHOTOS
12/04/2019
A number of local celebrities gathered together in Ho Chi Minh City on April 11 to take part in the opening ceremony of Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW) 2019.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 