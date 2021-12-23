vietnam fashion industry
Internationally renowned designer Nguyen Cong Tri has released his Spring-Summer 2022 collection, emphasising refined tailoring and simplified silhouettes, in HCM City.
20/07/2021
Young designer Tai Le recently stirred up the fashion industry in Vietnam by opening a store in HCM City. He is a graduate of Parsons School of Design's Fashion School in New York City and received “Student Designer of the Year” award in 2017.
09/06/2021
Le Thi Quynh Trang, chairwoman of Vietnam International Fashion Week and president of the Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers, talks about her new plans to promote Vietnam's fashion industry as well as cooperation with the Italian fashion industry.
20/05/2021
Despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese fashion designers have opted for innovation and meaningful projects.
31/12/2020
A large number of local and foreign models are taking to the catwalk as part of the ongoing Vietnam International Fashion Festival (VIFF) 2020 which is underway in Ho Chi Minh City, leaving a great impression on those in attendance.
02/11/2020
Female fashion designer Thuy Nguyen will open an exhibition to celebrate her nine-year career in HCM City.
01/10/2020
Customers wore protection masks lined up and had their temperature checked before selecting products during the opening of the fashion store of a brand from Japan this year.
01/10/2020
Le Quynh Trang, chairperson of Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW), has recently been appointed chair of the Council of the ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD).
28/10/2019
Global Fashion Co. Ltd., owner of the brand Vascara, has sold most of its shares to a Japanese partner.
11/10/2019
Forever 21’s filing for bankruptcy is pointing at deep industry-wide issues that all fashion retailers face.
19/09/2019
Despite being the second-largest polluters in the world, fast-fashion brands are growing at a tremendous pace in Vietnam.
12/04/2019
A number of local celebrities gathered together in Ho Chi Minh City on April 11 to take part in the opening ceremony of Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW) 2019.