vietnam fashion
tin tức về vietnam fashion mới nhất
Catwalks are bustling again when fashion designers have unveiled new clothes after Covid-19 creeps away.
29/08/2019
Tran Hung, a famous local designer, is poised to debut his latest fashion collection during London Fashion Week 2019, which is scheduled to take place in the UK on September 15.
25/08/2019
Le Tran Dac Ngoc is to become the first Vietnamese designer to take part in the Bangkok Kids International Fashion Week 2019 which will start on September 1.
20/08/2019
Vietnamese designer Cong Tri is due to introduce his latest fashion collection during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 in the United States, which is slated for September 9.
10/07/2019
Designer Vu Viet Ha is poised to introduce his latest Ao Dai, a Vietnamese traditional long dress, collection to audiences in Toronto, Canada, in July.
12/04/2019
Ten child models from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea will take to the catwalk to unveil the latest collection from designer Dac Ngoc at Vie Fashion Week 2019, which is set to take place in Dubai during June.