vietnam fashion

tin tức về vietnam fashion mới nhất

Catwalks bustling again after Covid-19 creeps awayicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS26/07/20200

Catwalks bustling again after Covid-19 creeps away

Catwalks are bustling again when fashion designers have unveiled new clothes after Covid-19 creeps away.

 
icon21/07/20200
icon17/07/20200
Tran Hung to debut latest collection at London Fashion Week 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/08/2019

Tran Hung, a famous local designer, is poised to debut his latest fashion collection during London Fashion Week 2019, which is scheduled to take place in the UK on September 15.

Dac Ngoc to debut collection during Bangkok Kids International Fashion Week

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/08/2019

Le Tran Dac Ngoc is to become the first Vietnamese designer to take part in the Bangkok Kids International Fashion Week 2019 which will start on September 1.

Designer Cong Tri to make New York Fashion Week return

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/08/2019

Vietnamese designer Cong Tri is due to introduce his latest fashion collection during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 in the United States, which is slated for September 9.

Vietnamese fashion designer Viet Ha ready to debut collection in Canada

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/07/2019

Designer Vu Viet Ha is poised to introduce his latest Ao Dai, a Vietnamese traditional long dress, collection to audiences in Toronto, Canada, in July.

Children poised to model Vietnamese collection at Vie Fashion Week 2019

PHOTOS
12/04/2019

Ten child models from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea will take to the catwalk to unveil the latest collection from designer Dac Ngoc at Vie Fashion Week 2019, which is set to take place in Dubai during June.

 
 
