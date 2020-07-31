vietnam films
tin tức về vietnam films mới nhất
Filmmakers and experts told a conference in Hanoi yesterday that organising the Vietnam Film Festival online and building a "cinematic city" would help boost the festival's brand.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/03/2020
Trang Ti (Child Master), a film about Vietnamese folk stories, will be postponed until February next year due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the producer Studio68 has announced.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/02/2020
As Vietnamese films grow in leaps and bounds, the lack of good-quality film-makers and crews is becoming more evident than ever.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/09/2019
The 21st National Film Festival will take place in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 23-27 under the theme of “Building a national, humanistic, creative and integrated Vietnamese film industry”.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/08/2019
A TV programme featuring Vietnamese revolutionary films on Saigontourist Cable Television (SCTV) of HCM City has attracted audiences in southern provinces.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/07/2019
The 21st Vietnam Film Festival will be held from November 23 -27 in Vung Tau city, the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, announced the organizers.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/06/2019
The 21st Vietnam Film Festival will take place in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau from November 23-27, with a wide range of activities, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.