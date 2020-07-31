Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Covid-19
Vietnam Film Festival may be held online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/07/2020

Vietnam Film Festival may be held online

Filmmakers and experts told a conference in Hanoi yesterday that organising the Vietnam Film Festival online and building a "cinematic city" would help boost the festival's brand.

 
Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020

Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020

19/07/2020
New Vietnamese web dramas come to YouTube

New Vietnamese web dramas come to YouTube

10/07/2020
Screening of film about folk stories postponed until early next year

Screening of film about folk stories postponed until early next year

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/03/2020

Trang Ti (Child Master), a film about Vietnamese folk stories, will be postponed until February next year due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the producer Studio68 has announced.

Vietnamese film industry faces shortage of talents

Vietnamese film industry faces shortage of talents

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/02/2020

As Vietnamese films grow in leaps and bounds, the lack of good-quality film-makers and crews is becoming more evident than ever. 

21st National Film Festival to be held in Ba Ria-Vung Tau in November

21st National Film Festival to be held in Ba Ria-Vung Tau in November

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/09/2019

The 21st National Film Festival will take place in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 23-27 under the theme of “Building a national, humanistic, creative and integrated Vietnamese film industry”.

Cable TV station airs Vietnamese revolutionary films

Cable TV station airs Vietnamese revolutionary films

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/08/2019

A TV programme featuring Vietnamese revolutionary films on Saigontourist Cable Television (SCTV) of HCM City has attracted audiences in southern provinces.

21st Vietnam Film Festival to take place in late November

21st Vietnam Film Festival to take place in late November

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/07/2019

The 21st Vietnam Film Festival will be held from November 23 -27 in Vung Tau city, the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, announced the organizers.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau to host 21st Vietnam Film Festival

Ba Ria-Vung Tau to host 21st Vietnam Film Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/06/2019

The 21st Vietnam Film Festival will take place in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau from November 23-27, with a wide range of activities, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
