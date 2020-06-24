vietnam food
Three types of Vietnamese noodles found a place on a list of Asia’s best noodles put together by CNN Travel to provide a beginner’s guide to popular Asian noodles made from ingredients such as rice, starch, wheat, and vegetables.
20/05/2020
If you take a trip to HCM City, you must try broken rice. And don't be fooled by its name, there's nothing whatsoever about this dish that needs fixing.
08/04/2020
As many restaurants around the country close their doors because of COVID-19, there is no better time to awaken the hidden chef in you.
05/03/2020
A collection of images featuring the local delicacy Banh Mi, bread often used to make sandwiches, created by Vietnamese painters has drawn the attention of many internet users.
11/02/2020
Cold weather got you dreaming of warm food? Then, you won’t get tired of pillow cake. Meat, mushrooms, noodles, quail eggs and a side of fish sauce will reel you back in all winter.
10/02/2020
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
06/02/2020
Goat is an extremely popular dish elsewhere in the world, but in Vietnam it is extra special. And if you want the best goat meat, then Ninh Bình is the place to visit.
30/01/2020
Although braised pork belly is an everyday food, in southern Vietnam it is a traditional dish of the Tet (Lunar New Year) celebration.
22/01/2020
Black sesame sweet soup or also known as xí mà is a refreshing breakfast familiar to Hoi An locals. It is the result of the Vietnamese-Chinese-Japanese cultural interaction.
13/01/2020
If you love Hanoi Pho (noodle), you will be amazed when enjoying ‘Pho cuon’ (fresh rice noodle rolls), an attractive variation of ‘pho’.
23/12/2019
Tra Vinh is famous far and wide for a specialty locally known as 'bun nuoc leo' (noodle soup with sauce made from different fish) which was invented by the Khmer ethnic group.
17/12/2019
Everyone's heard of Vietnamese pho, it is a dish served all over the world. But have you tried deep fried phở? It’s a perfect winter warmer as the cold weather sets in.
08/12/2019
02/12/2019
‘Che san nong’ (cassava sweet soup) is a Vietnamese traditional food which is a perfect dessert for winter day.
15/11/2019
The ‘Cap Sac’ ritual is an indispensable proceeding in the life of every Dao male as it helps him earn the recognition of being mature enough to join in the community’s major activities.
15/11/2019
There’s been a drop in temperature the past few days, and that means autumn is here. But did you know this is also the time of desserts made from rice?
28/10/2019
Fishermen continue to work hard at sea with sun, wind and waves. The hard work of fishermen has created a unique beauty in labor. The beauty was recorded by Nguyen Van Truc - Thua Thien Hue.
28/10/2019
