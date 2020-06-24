Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
vietnam food

tin tức về vietnam food mới nhất

Vietnamese noodles named among Asia’s best by CNN Travelicon
TRAVEL7 giờ trước0

Vietnamese noodles named among Asia’s best by CNN Travel

Three types of Vietnamese noodles found a place on a list of Asia’s best noodles put together by CNN Travel to provide a beginner’s guide to popular Asian noodles made from ingredients such as rice, starch, wheat, and vegetables.

 
Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food

Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food

icon24/06/20200
Vietnamese food: Vietnam beef stew

Vietnamese food: Vietnam beef stew

icon17/06/20200
Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken riceicon

Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice

VIDEO
20/05/2020

If you take a trip to HCM City, you must try broken rice. And don't be fooled by its name, there's nothing whatsoever about this dish that needs fixing.

YouTube channels to test your cooking skill during social distancingicon

YouTube channels to test your cooking skill during social distancing

VIDEO
08/04/2020

As many restaurants around the country close their doors because of COVID-19, there is no better time to awaken the hidden chef in you. 

Paintings of Vietnamese Banh Mi prove to be a viral hiticon

Paintings of Vietnamese Banh Mi prove to be a viral hit

PHOTOS
05/03/2020

A collection of images featuring the local delicacy Banh Mi, bread often used to make sandwiches, created by Vietnamese painters has drawn the attention of many internet users.

Vietnamese food: Pillow cakesicon

Vietnamese food: Pillow cakes

VIDEO
11/02/2020

Cold weather got you dreaming of warm food? Then, you won’t get tired of pillow cake. Meat, mushrooms, noodles, quail eggs and a side of fish sauce will reel you back in all winter.

Vietnamese food: Mountain goaticon

Vietnamese food: Mountain goat

VIDEO
06/02/2020

Goat is an extremely popular dish elsewhere in the world, but in Vietnam it is extra special. And if you want the best goat meat, then Ninh Bình is the place to visit.

Tet flavour in braised pork bellyicon

Tet flavour in braised pork belly

VIDEO
30/01/2020

Although braised pork belly is an everyday food, in southern Vietnam it is a traditional dish of the Tet (Lunar New Year) celebration.

Hoi An sesame sweet soup makes visitors' mouth watericon

Hoi An sesame sweet soup makes visitors' mouth water

VIDEO
22/01/2020

Black sesame sweet soup or also known as xí mà is a refreshing breakfast familiar to Hoi An locals. It is the result of the Vietnamese-Chinese-Japanese cultural interaction.

'Pho cuon': An attractive variation of Phoicon

'Pho cuon': An attractive variation of Pho

TRAVEL
13/01/2020

If you love Hanoi Pho (noodle), you will be amazed when enjoying ‘Pho cuon’ (fresh rice noodle rolls), an attractive variation of ‘pho’.

Bun nuoc leo, a specialty of Tra Vinh’s Khmer ethic groupicon

Bun nuoc leo, a specialty of Tra Vinh’s Khmer ethic group

TRAVEL
23/12/2019

Tra Vinh is famous far and wide for a specialty locally known as 'bun nuoc leo' (noodle soup with sauce made from different fish) which was invented by the Khmer ethnic group.

Vietnamese food: Deep fried phoicon

Vietnamese food: Deep fried pho

YOUR VIETNAM
17/12/2019

Everyone's heard of Vietnamese pho, it is a dish served all over the world. But have you tried deep fried phở? It’s a perfect winter warmer as the cold weather sets in.



Cassava sweet soup: A perfect dessert for winter dayicon

Cassava sweet soup: A perfect dessert for winter day

TRAVEL
02/12/2019

‘Che san nong’ (cassava sweet soup) is a Vietnamese traditional food which is a perfect dessert for winter day.

‘Cap sac’ ritual of Dao peopleicon

‘Cap sac’ ritual of Dao people

YOUR VIETNAM
15/11/2019

The ‘Cap Sac’ ritual is an indispensable proceeding in the life of every Dao male as it helps him earn the recognition of being mature enough to join in the community’s major activities.

Vietnamese food: Young sticky rice flakesicon

Vietnamese food: Young sticky rice flakes

VIDEO
15/11/2019

There’s been a drop in temperature the past few days, and that means autumn is here. But did you know this is also the time of desserts made from rice?

The beauty of Vietnamese fisherman's lifeicon

The beauty of Vietnamese fisherman's life

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019

Fishermen continue to work hard at sea with sun, wind and waves. The hard work of fishermen has created a unique beauty in labor. The beauty was recorded by Nguyen Van Truc - Thua Thien Hue.

