Vietnam Football Federation

tin tức về Vietnam Football Federation mới nhất

National Futsal HDBank Championships to kick off on June 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS28/05/2020

National Futsal HDBank Championships to kick off on June 1

The National Futsal HDBank Championships 2020 is scheduled to begin on June 1 in the central province of Khanh Hoa.

 
Vietnam Football Federation to have new technical director

Vietnam Football Federation to have new technical director

19/05/2020
Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football

Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football

07/05/2020
Vietnam maintain top spot in Southeast Asia's football: FIFA

Vietnam maintain top spot in Southeast Asia’s football: FIFA

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/02/2020

Vietnam has maintained their position as the Southeast Asian No 1 team in the latest FIFA rankings, the Vietnam Football Federation said on February 20.

Activities of national football teams to be rescheduled due to COVID-19

Activities of national football teams to be rescheduled due to COVID-19

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/02/2020

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will devise suitable training programmes for national football teams in the coming time as many activities have been rescheduled due to COVID-19, said VFF Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan.

Head coach Park Hang-seo accepts AFC penalty

Head coach Park Hang-seo accepts AFC penalty

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/02/2020

Head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has accepted the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s punishment and made a public apology, the Vietnam Football Federation said on February 13.

Women's football team up two spots on FIFA global rankings

Women’s football team up two spots on FIFA global rankings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/12/2019

Vietnam’s women football team has moved up two spots to rank 32nd globally and sixth in Asia with 1,665 points in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

Security to be tightened for Vietnam's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches

Security to be tightened for Vietnam’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/11/2019

A meeting to implement security and safety work for Vietnam’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against the United Arab Emirates and Thailand at My Dinh Stadium took place on November 7.

Vietnam U22 team set sights on SEA Games gold

Vietnam U22 team set sights on SEA Games gold

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/11/2019

As the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games approach, the Vietnam national U22 football team are hard to work preparing for their tilt at the gold medal.

International U21 football tournament to open in Da Nang

International U21 football tournament to open in Da Nang

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/10/2019

The International U21 Football Championship 2019 is slated to take place at Hoa Xuan Stadium in the central city of Da Nang from October 30 to November 5.

Park Hang-seo unveils roster for World Cup qualifier against Malaysia

Park Hang-seo unveils roster for World Cup qualifier against Malaysia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/10/2019

Head coach Park Hang-seo has finalised the roster of 23 players for the match against Malaysia in the World Cup 2022 qualifying round, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

Australia crowned champion at AFF U18 Championship 2019

Australia crowned champion at AFF U18 Championship 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/08/2019

Australia became the champion of the AFF U18 Championship 2019 after defeating Malaysia 1-0 in the final round on August 19.

AFC congratulates Thai Son Nam futsal club

AFC congratulates Thai Son Nam futsal club

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/08/2019

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) sent a congratulatory message to Thai Son Nam on earning a bronze medal at the recent AFC Futsal Club Championship 2019 in Thailand.

Vietnam, Thailand fixture sees 5,000 tickets already sold

Vietnam, Thailand fixture sees 5,000 tickets already sold

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/08/2019

A total of 5,000 early bird tickets for the upcoming tie between Vietnam and Thailand in the second qualifying round of the Asian zone of the World Cup 2020 have already sold.

Vietnam targeting a World Cup 2026 spot

Vietnam targeting a World Cup 2026 spot

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/07/2019

Vietnam has targeted booking a place in the 2026 World Cup, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) deputy chairman Tran Quoc Tuan.

Vietnam asks for more players in men's football at SEA Games

Vietnam asks for more players in men’s football at SEA Games

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/06/2019

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has proposed raising the number of players in each team of the men’s football at the coming 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) to 23, according to VFF Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan.

VFF and VFL Wolfsburg FC sign co-operation deal

VFF and VFL Wolfsburg FC sign co-operation deal

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/06/2019

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and VFL Wolfsburg FC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding bilateral football co-operation during a ceremony held at the VFF’s headquarters on June 18.

 
 
