Vietnam Football Federation
tin tức về Vietnam Football Federation mới nhất
The National Futsal HDBank Championships 2020 is scheduled to begin on June 1 in the central province of Khanh Hoa.
21/02/2020
Vietnam has maintained their position as the Southeast Asian No 1 team in the latest FIFA rankings, the Vietnam Football Federation said on February 20.
20/02/2020
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will devise suitable training programmes for national football teams in the coming time as many activities have been rescheduled due to COVID-19, said VFF Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan.
14/02/2020
Head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has accepted the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s punishment and made a public apology, the Vietnam Football Federation said on February 13.
16/12/2019
Vietnam’s women football team has moved up two spots to rank 32nd globally and sixth in Asia with 1,665 points in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.
10/11/2019
A meeting to implement security and safety work for Vietnam’s upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against the United Arab Emirates and Thailand at My Dinh Stadium took place on November 7.
01/11/2019
As the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games approach, the Vietnam national U22 football team are hard to work preparing for their tilt at the gold medal.
30/10/2019
The International U21 Football Championship 2019 is slated to take place at Hoa Xuan Stadium in the central city of Da Nang from October 30 to November 5.
10/10/2019
Head coach Park Hang-seo has finalised the roster of 23 players for the match against Malaysia in the World Cup 2022 qualifying round, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.
20/08/2019
Australia became the champion of the AFF U18 Championship 2019 after defeating Malaysia 1-0 in the final round on August 19.
20/08/2019
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) sent a congratulatory message to Thai Son Nam on earning a bronze medal at the recent AFC Futsal Club Championship 2019 in Thailand.
08/08/2019
A total of 5,000 early bird tickets for the upcoming tie between Vietnam and Thailand in the second qualifying round of the Asian zone of the World Cup 2020 have already sold.
11/07/2019
Vietnam has targeted booking a place in the 2026 World Cup, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) deputy chairman Tran Quoc Tuan.
24/06/2019
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has proposed raising the number of players in each team of the men’s football at the coming 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) to 23, according to VFF Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan.
19/06/2019
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and VFL Wolfsburg FC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding bilateral football co-operation during a ceremony held at the VFF’s headquarters on June 18.