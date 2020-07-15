Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
vietnam football

tin tức về vietnam football mới nhất

VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS

VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia

The Vietnamese men's national football team have maintained their position as Southeast Asia's strongest team, according to the recently-released July global rankings by FIFA.

 
FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing

FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing

icon2 giờ trước0
Midfielder Long starting to fulfill his potential at last

Midfielder Long starting to fulfill his potential at last

icon20 giờ trước0
V.League 1: Striker Nguyen Anh Duc signs for HAGL FC

V.League 1: Striker Nguyen Anh Duc signs for HAGL FC

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/07/2020

V.League 1 club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) have signed free agent former national team and Becamex Binh Duong striker Nguyen Anh Duc.

Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return

Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/06/2020

After a long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top-flight league football in Viet Nam returned yesterday.

10 memorable matches in Vietnamese football history

10 memorable matches in Vietnamese football history

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/04/2020

We're all missing our footie fix but don't despair, as we've put together a list of some of the most memorable matches in the national team's modern history to help tide you over until the beautiful game returns.

AFF Cup 2020 to kick off on November 23

AFF Cup 2020 to kick off on November 23

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/01/2020

The 2020 AFF Cup will begin on November 23 and conclude on the last day of the year, December 31, according to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

Vietnam wrap up 2019 with record high position in FIFA rankings

Vietnam wrap up 2019 with record high position in FIFA rankings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/12/2019

Vietnam national squad wrapped up a successful 2019 as they firmly stand in 94th place in the latest FIFA world rankings as announced on December 19. This is their highest standing in the last two decades.

Vietnamese women's football team at SEA Games receives historic bonus

Vietnamese women’s football team at SEA Games receives historic bonus

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2019

The national women's football team which competed at the SEA Games 30 enjoyed being recipients of bonuses totaling VND22 billion during a ceremony held on December.

How many points do Vietnam need to make history in World Cup qualifiers?

How many points do Vietnam need to make history in World Cup qualifiers?

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019

If Vietnam maintain its top position in Group G in the remaining three matchdays, Vietnamese football will make history by qualifying for the last World Cup qualifying round for the first time ever. 

Park calls 25 players for matches against UAE, Thailand

Park calls 25 players for matches against UAE, Thailand

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/11/2019

Vietnam's head coach Park Hang-seo announced a squad of 25 players for the senior team on Sunday to prepare for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the UAE and Thailand.

Vietnam wins big at AFF Awards

Vietnam wins big at AFF Awards

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/11/2019

Vietnam were named best men's National Team of the Year 2018 at a ceremony in Hanoi.

Vietnam extend unbeaten run with 3-1 win over Indonesia

Vietnam extend unbeaten run with 3-1 win over Indonesia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/10/2019

Vietnam have clinched their second consecutive victory in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers after brilliantly trouncing Indonesia 3-1 in their third Group G match at Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali on October 15.

Vietnam drawn against Thailand in men's football at SEA Games 2019

Vietnam drawn against Thailand in men's football at SEA Games 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/10/2019

Vietnam have been drawn into the "death group" at the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines, which features the presence of reigning champions Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore and Brunei.

Eight Vietnamese football clubs eligible to join AFC tournaments

Eight Vietnamese football clubs eligible to join AFC tournaments

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/10/2019

Eight out of the 14 Vietnamese football clubs have been licensed to participate in club tournaments organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 2020.

Vietnam team set for big bonus if they beat Malaysia in World Cup qualifier

Vietnam team set for big bonus if they beat Malaysia in World Cup qualifier

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/10/2019

A firm in Hanoi has promised to present the Vietnam national football team a VND500 million (USD21,739) bonus if they beat Malaysia in the forthcoming World Cup qualifier.

Bundesliga to hold first penalty shoot-out competition in Vietnam

Bundesliga to hold first penalty shoot-out competition in Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/10/2019

The Bundesliga is teaming up with the German Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam to hold its first-ever competitive penalty shootout tournament in HCM City on October 26.

Vietnam in Group D of 2020 AFC U23 Championship's finals

Vietnam in Group D of 2020 AFC U23 Championship’s finals

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/09/2019

Vietnam's U23 football team will be in Group D of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship' finals, together with the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, following a draw held in Thailand yesterday.

VN Football Federation reschedules V-League 2019 for World Cup 2022

VN Football Federation reschedules V-League 2019 for World Cup 2022

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/09/2019

VFF and VPF have decided to reschedule V-League round 25 to give the Vietnam national team more time to prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifier.

Vietnam lead Southeast Asia in latest FIFA rankings despite falling two spots

Vietnam lead Southeast Asia in latest FIFA rankings despite falling two spots

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/09/2019

Vietnam national team still lead Southeast Asia in the latest FIFA rankings with a wide distance ahead other regional rivals, despite having fallen two spots.

 
 
