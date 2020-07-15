vietnam football
The Vietnamese men’s national football team have maintained their position as Southeast Asia’s strongest team, according to the recently-released July global rankings by FIFA.
15/07/2020
15/07/2020
V.League 1 club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) have signed free agent former national team and Becamex Binh Duong striker Nguyen Anh Duc.
07/06/2020
07/06/2020
After a long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top-flight league football in Viet Nam returned yesterday.
07/04/2020
07/04/2020
We’re all missing our footie fix but don’t despair, as we’ve put together a list of some of the most memorable matches in the national team’s modern history to help tide you over until the beautiful game returns.
01/01/2020
01/01/2020
The 2020 AFF Cup will begin on November 23 and conclude on the last day of the year, December 31, according to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).
20/12/2019
20/12/2019
Vietnam national squad wrapped up a successful 2019 as they firmly stand in 94th place in the latest FIFA world rankings as announced on December 19. This is their highest standing in the last two decades.
18/12/2019
18/12/2019
The national women’s football team which competed at the SEA Games 30 enjoyed being recipients of bonuses totaling VND22 billion during a ceremony held on December.
25/11/2019
25/11/2019
If Vietnam maintain its top position in Group G in the remaining three matchdays, Vietnamese football will make history by qualifying for the last World Cup qualifying round for the first time ever.
11/11/2019
11/11/2019
Vietnam's head coach Park Hang-seo announced a squad of 25 players for the senior team on Sunday to prepare for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the UAE and Thailand.
16/10/2019
16/10/2019
Vietnam have clinched their second consecutive victory in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers after brilliantly trouncing Indonesia 3-1 in their third Group G match at Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali on October 15.
15/10/2019
15/10/2019
Vietnam have been drawn into the “death group” at the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines, which features the presence of reigning champions Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore and Brunei.
09/10/2019
09/10/2019
Eight out of the 14 Vietnamese football clubs have been licensed to participate in club tournaments organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 2020.
08/10/2019
08/10/2019
A firm in Hanoi has promised to present the Vietnam national football team a VND500 million (USD21,739) bonus if they beat Malaysia in the forthcoming World Cup qualifier.
06/10/2019
06/10/2019
The Bundesliga is teaming up with the German Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam to hold its first-ever competitive penalty shootout tournament in HCM City on October 26.
27/09/2019
27/09/2019
Vietnam’s U23 football team will be in Group D of the 2020 AFC U23 Championship’ finals, together with the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, following a draw held in Thailand yesterday.
20/09/2019
20/09/2019
VFF and VPF have decided to reschedule V-League round 25 to give the Vietnam national team more time to prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifier.
20/09/2019
20/09/2019
Vietnam national team still lead Southeast Asia in the latest FIFA rankings with a wide distance ahead other regional rivals, despite having fallen two spots.