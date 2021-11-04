Vietnam-France relations
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a meeting with Vietnamese and French doctors and medical experts in Paris on November 4 (local time) as part of his ongoing official visit to France.
04/11/2021
An official welcome ceremony was held for Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam was held at the Invalides Palace, Paris, on November 3 afternoon (local time).
23/07/2021
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held phone talks with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on July 23, during which the latter pledged to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Vietnam via COVAX.
12/05/2021
The Presidents of Vietnam and France underlined the importance of further strengthening the cooperative framework between the two countries to respond to global issues and regional challenges, during their phone talks on May 11.