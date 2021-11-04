 
Vietnam-France relations

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh continues activities in Parisicon
POLITICS2 giờ trước0

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh continues activities in Paris

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a meeting with Vietnamese and French doctors and medical experts in Paris on November 4 (local time) as part of his ongoing official visit to France.
 
PM Pham Minh Chinh meets French President

PM Pham Minh Chinh meets French President

icon8 giờ trước0
Vietnamese, French PMs hold talks, discussing measures to boost bilateral ties

Vietnamese, French PMs hold talks, discussing measures to boost bilateral ties

icon04/11/20210
Welcome ceremony for PM Pham Minh Chinh in Parisicon

Welcome ceremony for PM Pham Minh Chinh in Paris

POLITICS
04/11/2021
An official welcome ceremony was held for Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam was held at the Invalides Palace, Paris, on November 3 afternoon (local time).
France pledges to help fast-track COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Vietnam via COVAXicon

France pledges to help fast-track COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Vietnam via COVAX

POLITICS
23/07/2021
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held phone talks with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on July 23, during which the latter pledged to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Vietnam via COVAX.
Vietnamese, French Presidents hold phone talksicon

Vietnamese, French Presidents hold phone talks

POLITICS
12/05/2021
The Presidents of Vietnam and France underlined the importance of further strengthening the cooperative framework between the two countries to respond to global issues and regional challenges, during their phone talks on May 11.
 
 
