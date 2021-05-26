 
vietnam futsal

tin tức về vietnam futsal mới nhất

Vietnam deserve World Cup Futsal finals slot: coach

Qualifying for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup was no surprise for Vietnam, coach Pham Minh Giang told media after the Asian playoff second tie on Tuesday in Dubai, the UAE.
 
Vietnam aim to grab second World Cup slot in Futsal

09/05/2021
Coach Pham Minh Giang has made up plan to make sure Vietnam's second World Cup participation this year.
Vietnamese referee vies for berth at Futsal World Cup

14/02/2021
Vietnamese referee Truong Quoc Dung has been selected among the list of potential candidates who could officiate matches at the upcoming FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021.
Vietnamese futsal team reconvene to prepare for AFC Futsal Championship 2020

03/12/2020
The Vietnamese futsal team reconvened on November 30 for a training camp running until December 20, with a view toward the AFC Futsal Championship 2020, scheduled to take place in Kuwait between March 23 and April 3, 2021.
AFC Cup, AFC Futsal Club Championship 2020 cancelled

11/09/2020
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced on September 10 that the Executive Committee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has officially cancelled the AFC Cup 2020 and the AFC Futsal Club Championship 2020.
All ASEAN football and futsal tournaments postponed by AFF

12/08/2020
The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has moved to postpone all ASEAN football and futsal tournaments that fall under its jurisdiction this year as a result of the potential spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.  
Vietnam to hunt for Futsal World Cup place in August

23/05/2020
Vietnam will join 15 other teams in the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship, which is slated to take place between August 5 and 16 in Turkmenistan, targeting a top-five finish to secure a place in next year’s FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.
Vietnam gears up to compete in finals of AFC Futsal Championship 2020

02/02/2020
Gathering together on January 26, the head coach of Vietnam’s national futsal team Pham Minh Giang has been preparing his team for the upcoming 2020 AFC Futsal Championship finals which will take place in Turkmenistan.
Vietnam finish in second place at Futsal Thailand Five 2019

16/12/2019
The Vietnamese national futsal team has finished as the runner-up at Futsal Thailand Five 2019, which concluded in Thailand on December 15.
Vietnam futsal team ready for 2019 AFC U-20 championship

09/06/2019
Vietnam’s U20 futsal team pose for a photo together at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport before leaving for Iran (Photo: vff.org.vn)  
Vietnam in second pot for Asian U20 futsal draw

10/04/2019
Vietnam are in the second pot of seeds for the AFC U20 Futsal Championship, which will be held in June in Iran.  
 
 
