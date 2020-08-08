vietnam GDP
tin tức về vietnam GDP mới nhất
icon
Economists have predicted that Vietnam’s GDP may be negative this year as the possibility of a second outbreak exists.
icon BUSINESS
08/07/2020
While the 2020 White Book on Vietnamese businesses offers only data which can be used for reference, this report points out that the majority of Vietnamese enterprises are very small, and their business efficiency seems to be also extremely low.
icon BUSINESS
17/01/2020
Vietnam's economy experienced good economic results in 2019, but it will be a challenge to repeat the strong growth this year.
icon BUSINESS
16/01/2020
Developing quality connective infrastructure and logistics is crucial to lower trade costs and boost Vietnam’s further integration in both global and domestic markets.
icon BUSINESS
13/01/2020
Mr. Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam, discusses the growth in Vietnam's economy in 2019 and the prospects for 2020.
icon BUSINESS
12/12/2019
The size of the local Government bond (G-bond) market by the end of last month was equal to 25.1% of the country’s gross domestic product in 2019, marking a 12-fold increase over 2009.
icon BUSINESS
07/08/2019
GDP growth based on high productivity is the way forward for Vietnam to maintain rapid and sustainable economic growth, said head of Vietnam’s General Statistics Office.