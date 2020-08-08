Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

10/08/2020 00:29:51 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam GDP

tin tức về vietnam GDP mới nhất

Vietnam may see negative GDP growth rate this yearicon
BUSINESS08/08/20200

Vietnam may see negative GDP growth rate this year

Economists have predicted that Vietnam’s GDP may be negative this year as the possibility of a second outbreak exists.

 
Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020

Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020

icon16/07/20200
Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high

Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high

icon15/07/20200
Vietnamese enterprises: The evidence of inefficiencyicon

Vietnamese enterprises: The evidence of inefficiency

BUSINESS
08/07/2020

While the 2020 White Book on Vietnamese businesses offers only data which can be used for reference, this report points out that the majority of Vietnamese enterprises are very small, and their business efficiency seems to be also extremely low.

Economists warn GDP growth target a challengeicon

Economists warn GDP growth target a challenge

BUSINESS
17/01/2020

Vietnam's economy experienced good economic results in 2019, but it will be a challenge to repeat the strong growth this year.

Connectivity is key to Vietnam’s deeper integrationicon

Connectivity is key to Vietnam’s deeper integration

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

Developing quality connective infrastructure and logistics is crucial to lower trade costs and boost Vietnam’s further integration in both global and domestic markets.

Growth prerequisites in placeicon

Growth prerequisites in place

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

Mr. Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam, discusses the growth in Vietnam's economy in 2019 and the prospects for 2020.

Local G-bond market value reaches over 25% of GDPicon

Local G-bond market value reaches over 25% of GDP

BUSINESS
12/12/2019

The size of the local Government bond (G-bond) market by the end of last month was equal to 25.1% of the country’s gross domestic product in 2019, marking a 12-fold increase over 2009.

8 reasons behind gap in Vietnam’s productivity level and regional peersicon

8 reasons behind gap in Vietnam’s productivity level and regional peers

BUSINESS
07/08/2019

GDP growth based on high productivity is the way forward for Vietnam to maintain rapid and sustainable economic growth, said head of Vietnam’s General Statistics Office.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 