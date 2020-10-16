vietnam growth
"Vietnamese have nothing but brains to develop the country in the future."
27/01/2020
Institutional reforms will continue to be the major growth driver in 2020 and beyond, while a focus would be placed on removing barriers and connecting firms to establish value chains, VCCI Chairman Vu Tien Loc said.
19/01/2020
Vietnam’s macroeconomy in 2020 is forecast to face somewhat more challenges of growth and inflation than in 2019. However, basically, the overall picture will not have many hues different from last year.
17/01/2020
Vietnam's economy experienced good economic results in 2019, but it will be a challenge to repeat the strong growth this year.
16/01/2020
Developing quality connective infrastructure and logistics is crucial to lower trade costs and boost Vietnam’s further integration in both global and domestic markets.
13/01/2020
Mr. Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam, discusses the growth in Vietnam's economy in 2019 and the prospects for 2020.