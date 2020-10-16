Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
The Vietnamese brain will decideicon
FEATURE16/10/20200

The Vietnamese brain will decide

"Vietnamese have nothing but brains to develop the country in the future." 

 
The nation's "career" of today

icon05/10/20200
Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains

Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains

icon30/09/20200
Reforms to be growth driver in 2020icon

Reforms to be growth driver in 2020

BUSINESS
27/01/2020

Institutional reforms will continue to be the major growth driver in 2020 and beyond, while a focus would be placed on removing barriers and connecting firms to establish value chains, VCCI Chairman Vu Tien Loc said.

Not too many macro fluctuations expected for 2020icon

Not too many macro fluctuations expected for 2020

BUSINESS
19/01/2020

Vietnam’s macroeconomy in 2020 is forecast to face somewhat more challenges of growth and inflation than in 2019. However, basically, the overall picture will not have many hues different from last year.

Economists warn GDP growth target a challengeicon

Economists warn GDP growth target a challenge

BUSINESS
17/01/2020

Vietnam's economy experienced good economic results in 2019, but it will be a challenge to repeat the strong growth this year.

Connectivity is key to Vietnam’s deeper integrationicon

Connectivity is key to Vietnam’s deeper integration

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

Developing quality connective infrastructure and logistics is crucial to lower trade costs and boost Vietnam’s further integration in both global and domestic markets.

Growth prerequisites in placeicon

Growth prerequisites in place

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

Mr. Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam, discusses the growth in Vietnam's economy in 2019 and the prospects for 2020.

 
 
