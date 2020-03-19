Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 25/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

25/03/2020 16:13:28 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Vietnam guide

tin tức về Vietnam guide mới nhất

Hanoi F1 race postponed, affects tourism promotion planicon
TRAVEL19/03/20200

Hanoi F1 race postponed, affects tourism promotion plan

The plan to advertise Vietnam’s tourism with the F1 race as the focus has failed as the organisers have decided to postpone the event amid the coronavirus outbreak.

 
Visiting Plei Op Culture - Tourism Village in Pleiku City

Visiting Plei Op Culture - Tourism Village in Pleiku City

icon09/03/20200
Vietnam’s tourism loses Chinese, Korean travelers

Vietnam’s tourism loses Chinese, Korean travelers

icon03/03/20200
Thousands of tour guides in HCM City out of work due to coronavirus outbreakicon

Thousands of tour guides in HCM City out of work due to coronavirus outbreak

TRAVEL
12/02/2020

The coronavirus outbreak has dealt a strong blow on the tourism industry. Thousands of tour guides in HCM City are sitting idle as domestic and international travelers have canceled tours.

Good relations of “emigrants” in Hoi An Ancient Cityicon

Good relations of “emigrants” in Hoi An Ancient City

FEATURE
08/02/2020

Many foreigners “migrated” to Hoi An with the intention staying on vacation for a few months to half a year; however, during their stay, some have formed good connections that made them stay in the ancient city longer than expected.

A visit to the rustic, peaceful Cham Islandicon

A visit to the rustic, peaceful Cham Island

TRAVEL
05/02/2020

A trip to Cham Island off Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province, may leave unforgettable memories of the beauty of an island in central Vietnam, both in its scenery and lifestyle

Vietjet launches Hanoi- Bali routeicon

Vietjet launches Hanoi- Bali route

TRAVEL
28/01/2020

Passengers checked in and received lucky new year gifts from Vietjet.

Mui Ne envisioned a top destination in Asia-Pacificicon

Mui Ne envisioned a top destination in Asia-Pacific

TRAVEL
26/01/2020

Mui Ne beach in the south central province of Binh Thuan is set to become one of the most-visited destinations in the Asia-Pacific by 2030

River-borne tourism a typical product in Can Tho cityicon

River-borne tourism a typical product in Can Tho city

TRAVEL
24/01/2020

Stretching for 55 km along the Hau River, Can Tho city boasts favourable conditions to develop river-borne tourism, a typical product of the locality.

Indonesian news outlet calls Da Nang Vietnam’s Baliicon

Indonesian news outlet calls Da Nang Vietnam’s Bali

TRAVEL
18/01/2020

Indonesia’s Detik news outlet calls Da Nang, the largest and most modern city in central Vietnam, “Vietnam’s Bali” favoured by both local and foreign travellers.

Formula One Vietnam nears, hotel room rate surgesicon

Formula One Vietnam nears, hotel room rate surges

TRAVEL
15/01/2020

Travel firms complain that they cannot take full advantage of F1 race to sell tours because of the lack of hotel rooms in Hanoi.

Plum blossoms invite tourists to Son La provinceicon

Plum blossoms invite tourists to Son La province

VIDEO
09/01/2020

On early days of 2020, the first signs of spring have been already spotted with white plum flowers starting to bloom in Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountainous province of Son La.

Vietnam tourism achieves impressive accomplishments in 2019icon

Vietnam tourism achieves impressive accomplishments in 2019

TRAVEL
02/01/2020

Vietnamese tourism performed well in 2019 with outstanding results.

Agoda research reveals travel trend expectations for the next decadeicon

Agoda research reveals travel trend expectations for the next decade

TRAVEL
31/12/2019

Single apps for all travel needs, passport free travel, and mobile app check-in are the top three ‘new travel norms’ expected by travelers in the next decade, according to new research by Agoda. 

Exploring U Minh Thuong National Parkicon

Exploring U Minh Thuong National Park

PHOTOS
10/12/2019

U Minh Thuong National Park in Kien Giang Province still has its own unique beauty and is home to thousands of animals.

Visiting 500-year-old pottery making village of Thanh Haicon

Visiting 500-year-old pottery making village of Thanh Ha

PHOTOS
03/12/2019

Over the past five centuries, locals in the ancient pottery village of Thanh Ha have kept their traditional method of making pottery - hand made and wheel thrown.

The craft of weaving water hyacinth in Bac Lieuicon

The craft of weaving water hyacinth in Bac Lieu

TRAVEL
02/12/2019

Weaving water hyacinth, an aquatic plant available in Vietnam's countryside, has brought an extra source of income for thousands of people in Ninh Quoi commune, Hong Dan district, Bac Lieu province.

Enhancing development of SAVE Tourismicon

Enhancing development of SAVE Tourism

TRAVEL
28/11/2019

In recent years, the type of SAVE Tourism has begun to be implemented in Vietnam, bringing positive values to local communities at the destinations.

Duong Lam aims to become popular tourist destinationicon

Duong Lam aims to become popular tourist destination

VIDEO
28/11/2019

The ancient village of Duong Lam in Hanoi has been recognised as a city-level tourist destination thanks to promotion and widespread introduction of the value of the monument.

Vietnam’s top resorts of super-rich touristsicon

Vietnam’s top resorts of super-rich tourists

TRAVEL
26/11/2019

The hotels and resorts in Vietnam chosen by the wealthy offer high-class services and facilities, which have super-high room rates.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 