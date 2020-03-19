Vietnam guide
tin tức về Vietnam guide mới nhất
icon
The plan to advertise Vietnam’s tourism with the F1 race as the focus has failed as the organisers have decided to postpone the event amid the coronavirus outbreak.
icon TRAVEL
12/02/2020
The coronavirus outbreak has dealt a strong blow on the tourism industry. Thousands of tour guides in HCM City are sitting idle as domestic and international travelers have canceled tours.
icon FEATURE
08/02/2020
Many foreigners “migrated” to Hoi An with the intention staying on vacation for a few months to half a year; however, during their stay, some have formed good connections that made them stay in the ancient city longer than expected.
icon TRAVEL
05/02/2020
A trip to Cham Island off Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province, may leave unforgettable memories of the beauty of an island in central Vietnam, both in its scenery and lifestyle
icon TRAVEL
28/01/2020
Passengers checked in and received lucky new year gifts from Vietjet.
icon TRAVEL
26/01/2020
Mui Ne beach in the south central province of Binh Thuan is set to become one of the most-visited destinations in the Asia-Pacific by 2030
icon TRAVEL
24/01/2020
Stretching for 55 km along the Hau River, Can Tho city boasts favourable conditions to develop river-borne tourism, a typical product of the locality.
icon TRAVEL
18/01/2020
Indonesia’s Detik news outlet calls Da Nang, the largest and most modern city in central Vietnam, “Vietnam’s Bali” favoured by both local and foreign travellers.
icon TRAVEL
15/01/2020
Travel firms complain that they cannot take full advantage of F1 race to sell tours because of the lack of hotel rooms in Hanoi.
icon VIDEO
09/01/2020
On early days of 2020, the first signs of spring have been already spotted with white plum flowers starting to bloom in Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountainous province of Son La.
icon TRAVEL
02/01/2020
Vietnamese tourism performed well in 2019 with outstanding results.
icon TRAVEL
31/12/2019
Single apps for all travel needs, passport free travel, and mobile app check-in are the top three ‘new travel norms’ expected by travelers in the next decade, according to new research by Agoda.
icon PHOTOS
10/12/2019
U Minh Thuong National Park in Kien Giang Province still has its own unique beauty and is home to thousands of animals.
icon PHOTOS
03/12/2019
Over the past five centuries, locals in the ancient pottery village of Thanh Ha have kept their traditional method of making pottery - hand made and wheel thrown.
icon TRAVEL
02/12/2019
Weaving water hyacinth, an aquatic plant available in Vietnam's countryside, has brought an extra source of income for thousands of people in Ninh Quoi commune, Hong Dan district, Bac Lieu province.
icon TRAVEL
28/11/2019
In recent years, the type of SAVE Tourism has begun to be implemented in Vietnam, bringing positive values to local communities at the destinations.
icon VIDEO
28/11/2019
The ancient village of Duong Lam in Hanoi has been recognised as a city-level tourist destination thanks to promotion and widespread introduction of the value of the monument.
icon TRAVEL
26/11/2019
The hotels and resorts in Vietnam chosen by the wealthy offer high-class services and facilities, which have super-high room rates.