vietnam handicraft
tin tức về vietnam handicraft mới nhất
icon
Clay statues are a traditional type of toy in Vietnam and popular during the Mid-Autumn Festival and Lunar New Year (Tet).
icon PHOTOS
23/09/2019
‘To he’ (toy figurines) making artisans in Xuan La village, Phuong Duc commune, Phu Xuyen district, Hanoi, are rushed to entertainment places in Hanoi during holidays and weekends, to create a ‘wonderland’ for children.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/04/2019
The biennial Hue Traditional Craft Festival has established itself as a big economic and cultural event thanks to the display of unique traditional crafts of not only Vietnam but also other countries.