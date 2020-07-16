Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention
VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention

The Ministry of Health has ordered preventive medicine units and facilities across the nation to strengthen hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD) prevention in response to the increase in the number of cases in major cities across the nation.

 
Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi

Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi

Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine

Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine

VN Central Highlands' diphtheria cases rise to 84

VN Central Highlands’ diphtheria cases rise to 84

Six fresh cases of diphtheria have been confirmed in the Central Highlands provinces as of today, July 15, bringing total infections in the region to 84.

HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins

HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins

Around 100 doctors and nurses at the HCMC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City on July 15 took part in a successful operation to separate conjoined twins.

"Resuscitation Coffee" program – a venue for enthusiastic doctors

“Resuscitation Coffee” program – a venue for enthusiastic doctors

Every Sunday morning, in a coffee shop in District 10, HCM City, nearly 40 doctors and technicians, nurses, and medical students gather together to share specialized knowledge of resuscitation.

Vietnam promotes genome decoding for better healthcare

Vietnam promotes genome decoding for better healthcare

The recently held conference Genetica Talk has clearly demonstrated the current international trend of using genetic information to personalize medical treatments, which is quite new in Vietnam.

Rise in eye diseases in Vietnam because of weather changes: doctors warn

Rise in eye diseases in Vietnam because of weather changes: doctors warn

There has been a rise in cases of eye diseases lately because of weather changes along with air pollution; worse, some of them have had complications if self-medicating.

Vietnam's Central Highlands hospitals face personnel shortage

Vietnam's Central Highlands hospitals face personnel shortage

Many public hospitals in the Central Highlands is struggling to deal with doctor shortages.

 
 
