The Ministry of Health has ordered preventive medicine units and facilities across the nation to strengthen hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD) prevention in response to the increase in the number of cases in major cities across the nation.
16/07/2020
Six fresh cases of diphtheria have been confirmed in the Central Highlands provinces as of today, July 15, bringing total infections in the region to 84.
16/07/2020
Around 100 doctors and nurses at the HCMC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City on July 15 took part in a successful operation to separate conjoined twins.
31/08/2019
Every Sunday morning, in a coffee shop in District 10, HCM City, nearly 40 doctors and technicians, nurses, and medical students gather together to share specialized knowledge of resuscitation.
08/06/2019
The recently held conference Genetica Talk has clearly demonstrated the current international trend of using genetic information to personalize medical treatments, which is quite new in Vietnam.
20/04/2019
There has been a rise in cases of eye diseases lately because of weather changes along with air pollution; worse, some of them have had complications if self-medicating.
19/04/2019
Many public hospitals in the Central Highlands is struggling to deal with doctor shortages.