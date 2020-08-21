Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
# Covid-19
Five universities receive five-star UPM rankingicon
SOCIETY21/08/20200

Five universities receive five-star UPM ranking

The University Performance Metrics (UPM) released by the group of scientists shows that five schools received a 5-star rating.

 
Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system

icon19/08/20200
First Vietnamese university among world’s top 1,000

icon19/08/20190
High-quality investments insert Vietnam into global supply chains

BUSINESS
28/04/2019

American companies are inserting Vietnam into the global supply chain, while creating quality jobs and helping the country become more productive and efficient.

Elderly man awarded excellent bachelor degree

SOCIETY
26/04/2019

A 70-year-old man in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa has received an excellent bachelor degree in civil engineering technology.

Uruguay, Vietnam to boost co-operation in culture and education

POLITICS
25/04/2019

Uruguay and Viet Nam will boost co-operation and exchanges in culture, sport, tourism and education following agreements signed between Uruguayan and Vietnamese ministers.

Three teachers arrested over exam cheating

SOCIETY
25/04/2019

The Ministry of Puplic Security on Wednesday launched legal proceedings against three teachers accused of involvement in an exam-cheating scandal in Hoa Binh Province, reported Phap Luat newspaper.

Over 886,000 students register for national high school exam 2019

SOCIETY
24/04/2019

More than 886,000 high school students nationwide have registered to attend the national high school graduation examination 2019, according to the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET).

Cheating scandals in northern provinces to be reported at NA

SOCIETY
21/04/2019

The Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Education and Training were asked to report on the cheating scandals in northern mountainous provinces of Hà Giang, Sơn La and Hoà Bình to the National Assembly next week.

SE Asia educational experts talk latest teacher professional standards

SOCIETY
20/04/2019

Leaders from ministries of education in Southeast Asia and international educational experts have discussed the latest teacher professional standards in Southeast Asia.

Benefits outweigh drawbacks in university ranking participation

SOCIETY
19/04/2019

Many Vietnamese universities lately have entered international and regional ranking lists, a positive signal that domestic universities are gradually meeting strict global demands in higher education and contributing to the community.

65% of children starting school this year will end up working in careers that do not yet exist: expert

SOCIETY
19/04/2019

Andrew Dalton, Director of Education of two international schools ISPKL and ISPH shared with VietnamNet readers his opinions about an education of good quality.

 
 
