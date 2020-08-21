Vietnam higher education
tin tức về Vietnam higher education mới nhất
The University Performance Metrics (UPM) released by the group of scientists shows that five schools received a 5-star rating.
BUSINESS
28/04/2019
American companies are inserting Vietnam into the global supply chain, while creating quality jobs and helping the country become more productive and efficient.
SOCIETY
26/04/2019
A 70-year-old man in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa has received an excellent bachelor degree in civil engineering technology.
POLITICS
25/04/2019
Uruguay and Viet Nam will boost co-operation and exchanges in culture, sport, tourism and education following agreements signed between Uruguayan and Vietnamese ministers.
SOCIETY
25/04/2019
The Ministry of Puplic Security on Wednesday launched legal proceedings against three teachers accused of involvement in an exam-cheating scandal in Hoa Binh Province, reported Phap Luat newspaper.
SOCIETY
24/04/2019
More than 886,000 high school students nationwide have registered to attend the national high school graduation examination 2019, according to the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET).
SOCIETY
21/04/2019
The Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Education and Training were asked to report on the cheating scandals in northern mountainous provinces of Hà Giang, Sơn La and Hoà Bình to the National Assembly next week.
SOCIETY
20/04/2019
Leaders from ministries of education in Southeast Asia and international educational experts have discussed the latest teacher professional standards in Southeast Asia.
SOCIETY
19/04/2019
Many Vietnamese universities lately have entered international and regional ranking lists, a positive signal that domestic universities are gradually meeting strict global demands in higher education and contributing to the community.
SOCIETY
19/04/2019
Andrew Dalton, Director of Education of two international schools ISPKL and ISPH shared with VietnamNet readers his opinions about an education of good quality.