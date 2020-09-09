vietnam hospitals
tin tức về vietnam hospitals mới nhất
icon
The development of children born from a "freeze-only" transfer is similar to and even better than those born from a "fresh embryo" transfer,
icon SOCIETY
19/07/2020
The world’s first limb transplant from a living donor was successfully conducted in April by surgeon Nguyen The Hoang and his colleagues at the Upper Limb Surgery and Microsurgery Department of Hanoi’s Central Military Hospital 108.
icon FEATURE
31/08/2019
Every Sunday morning, in a coffee shop in District 10, HCM City, nearly 40 doctors and technicians, nurses, and medical students gather together to share specialized knowledge of resuscitation.
icon SOCIETY
04/08/2019
Many localities have issued preferential policies in an attempt to attract and retain doctors at local public hospitals. However, the efforts have seemingly been ineffective as the shortages of doctors remain unsolved.
icon SOCIETY
09/07/2019
A dengue fever outbreak has been reported across Vietnam with 71,000 infected patients and six fatalities so far this year.