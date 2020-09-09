Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Covid-19
Sự kiện nóng
International journal publishes Vietnamese IVF research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT12 giờ trước0

International journal publishes Vietnamese IVF research

The development of children born from a "freeze-only" transfer is similar to and even better than those born from a "fresh embryo" transfer, 

 
Grassroots healthcare clinics to be upgraded

Grassroots healthcare clinics to be upgraded

09/09/20200
Hospitals prefer gold-standard treatment for large renal stones

Hospitals prefer gold-standard treatment for large renal stones

30/08/20200
Military doctor makes history in transplanting limb from living donor

Military doctor makes history in transplanting limb from living donor

SOCIETY
19/07/2020

The world's first limb transplant from a living donor was successfully conducted in April by surgeon Nguyen The Hoang and his colleagues at the Upper Limb Surgery and Microsurgery Department of Hanoi's Central Military Hospital 108.

"Resuscitation Coffee" program – a venue for enthusiastic doctors

“Resuscitation Coffee” program – a venue for enthusiastic doctors

FEATURE
31/08/2019

Every Sunday morning, in a coffee shop in District 10, HCM City, nearly 40 doctors and technicians, nurses, and medical students gather together to share specialized knowledge of resuscitation.

Local public hospitals fail to lure doctors despite support policies

Local public hospitals fail to lure doctors despite support policies

SOCIETY
04/08/2019

Many localities have issued preferential policies in an attempt to attract and retain doctors at local public hospitals. However, the efforts have seemingly been ineffective as the shortages of doctors remain unsolved.

Thousands of people hit by dengue fever outbreak

Thousands of people hit by dengue fever outbreak

SOCIETY
09/07/2019

A dengue fever outbreak has been reported across Vietnam with 71,000 infected patients and six fatalities so far this year.

 
 
