Universities promote training of IT human resources
Universities promote training of IT human resources

To train high-quality human resources and meet the ever-changing demands of the IT industry, universities and tech enterprises in Da Nang have been working closely together in the training of IT staff for the future.

 
Huge human resource demand in climate change and sustainable development

Huge human resource demand in climate change and sustainable development

Vietnam preparing international labour resources

Vietnam preparing international labour resources

Higher labor productivity: pay rise

Higher labor productivity: pay rise

Business owners should be authorized to decide whether minimum wages are raised or not in the year that follows because it is only they who are able to determine whether labor productivity

Korean investors worry about lack of skilled workers in Binh Duong

Korean investors worry about lack of skilled workers in Binh Duong

A shortage of skilled workers is among the biggest problems they face, South Korean companies told authorities in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Nearly 67,000 Vietnamese labourers sent overseas in H1

Nearly 67,000 Vietnamese labourers sent overseas in H1

Vietnam sent 66,983 labourers to work abroad during January-June, accounting for 55.82 percent of the yearly plan, according to statistics from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Fake Japan education consultancy leads to huge debts

Fake Japan education consultancy leads to huge debts

Many people have incurred huge debts and become illegal workers in Japan after falling for false promises from education abroad consultancy companies.

 
 
