To train high-quality human resources and meet the ever-changing demands of the IT industry, universities and tech enterprises in Da Nang have been working closely together in the training of IT staff for the future.
BUSINESS
08/07/2020
Business owners should be authorized to decide whether minimum wages are raised or not in the year that follows because it is only they who are able to determine whether labor productivity
BUSINESS
31/07/2019
A shortage of skilled workers is among the biggest problems they face, South Korean companies told authorities in the southern province of Binh Duong.
SOCIETY
24/07/2019
Vietnam sent 66,983 labourers to work abroad during January-June, accounting for 55.82 percent of the yearly plan, according to statistics from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
SOCIETY
03/06/2019
Many people have incurred huge debts and become illegal workers in Japan after falling for false promises from education abroad consultancy companies.