Although much of the economy was impacted by the fourth wave of COVID-19 in 2021, Viet Nam’s imports and exports reached a record of nearly US$670 billion, an increase of almost 23 per cent from 2020.
22/11/2021
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has forecast that total import-export revenue this year may reach a new record, at between 640 - 645 billion USD, with a slight trade deficit.
14/07/2021
Though exports remain strong, several sectors face difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and require support from the Government if they are to sustain the growth, experts said.