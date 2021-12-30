 
Vietnam import-export

tin tức về Vietnam import-export mới nhất

Vietnam aims for 8% export growth this year
BUSINESS23 giờ trước0

Vietnam aims for 8% export growth this year

Although much of the economy was impacted by the fourth wave of COVID-19 in 2021, Viet Nam’s imports and exports reached a record of nearly US$670 billion, an increase of almost 23 per cent from 2020.  
 
Exports set to exceed target in 2021

Exports set to exceed target in 2021

icon30/12/20210
Impressive reversal seen in Vietnam's import-export activities in 2021

Impressive reversal seen in Vietnam's import-export activities in 2021

icon25/12/20210
Vietnam's import-export revenue forecast to hit new record in 2021

Vietnam's import-export revenue forecast to hit new record in 2021

BUSINESS
22/11/2021
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has forecast that total import-export revenue this year may reach a new record, at between 640 - 645 billion USD, with a slight trade deficit.
Exporters face slew of difficulties due to COVID

Exporters face slew of difficulties due to COVID

BUSINESS
14/07/2021
Though exports remain strong, several sectors face difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and require support from the Government if they are to sustain the growth, experts said.
 
 
