Gia Lai province is an ideal destination for travelers wanting to explore the wild nature and the unique culture of the Central Highlands ethnic groups who are known for their gong space.
11/03/2020
Once bustling streets in Hanoi are now secluded as most people choose staying inside for fears of COVID-19.
11/03/2020
Quynh Son Commune of Bac Son District in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son has six villages with around 1,800 people (99% of which are from the Tay ethnic minority).
11/03/2020
“Eating on earth, working in the sky” is the way locals in Tri Ton and Tinh Bien districts in An Giang Province describe the job of palmyra palm pickers.
09/03/2020
Visitors to the capital city of Hanoi in March will be surprised by the vibrant colours of the leaves of 'loc vung' (Barringtonia acutangula) trees changing to red and yellow.
05/03/2020
Ninh Thuan is widely known for the traditional architecture of Cham ethnic people, the deep blue sea, beautiful white sand, and juicy tropical fruits.
03/03/2020
People in the central province of Quang Ngai's Ly Son Island are currently busy harvesting garlic.
02/03/2020
Vietnamese ‘ca tru’ (ceremonial singing) was honoured by Google Doodle, a special and temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepage, on the occasion of the art form’s Founders Commemoration Day (February 23).
29/02/2020
Among the bow-shaped mountain range facing the sea, Eo Gio cliff is the farthest and most spectacular strait in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province.
27/02/2020
HCM City's District 7 which is home to 11,061 South Koreans has become quiet since South Korea faces a coronavirus outbreak.
27/02/2020
Located in the central highlands province of Gia Lai, Buu Minh pagoda has become a popular destination among visitors.
19/02/2020
These days, doctors, nurses and employees at Facility no.2 of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Kim Chung Commune, Dong Anh District, Hanoi, are accompanying with patients to fight against COVID-19.
12/02/2020
Many provinces and cities across the country organised ceremonies on February 11 to send off thousands of young men and women, who will do services at military units for two years.
12/02/2020
Many fishing vessels owned by fishermen in the central province of Ha Tinh have headed to sea to resume fishing after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
10/02/2020
Vincom Center on Ba Trieu street, one of the busiest shopping malls in Hanoi, also spotted a few visitors.
24/01/2020
Ahead of the Lunar New Year Festival 2020 and the 90th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2020), major streets around Hanoi have been decorated with flowers and posters.
17/01/2020
Zoo workers in Hanoi are busy ahead of the Tet Holiday.
03/01/2020
With the Lunar New Year 2020 few weeks away, local farmers in Tay Tuu flower village in Hanoi is ready for the busiest season of the year