vietnam in photos

tin tức về vietnam in photos mới nhất

Gia Lai province: Land of beautiful untouched natureicon
PHOTOS16/03/20200

Gia Lai province: Land of beautiful untouched nature

Gia Lai province is an ideal destination for travelers wanting to explore the wild nature and the unique culture of the Central Highlands ethnic groups who are known for their gong space.

 
Foreign tourists in Hanoi wander streets without face masks

icon12/03/20200
Phu Cuong Waterfall, a silk strip amidst the Gia Lai Mountains

icon12/03/20200
Hanoi streets deserted amid fears of COVID-19

PHOTOS
11/03/2020

Once bustling streets in Hanoi are now secluded as most people choose staying inside for fears of COVID-19.

A commune full of stilt houses

TRAVEL
11/03/2020

Quynh Son Commune of Bac Son District in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son has six villages with around 1,800 people (99% of which are from the Tay ethnic minority).

“Eating on earth, working in the sky”

PHOTOS
11/03/2020

“Eating on earth, working in the sky” is the way locals in Tri Ton and Tinh Bien districts in An Giang Province describe the job of palmyra palm pickers. 

Brilliant and poetic Hanoi in the leaf changing season of 'loc vung' trees

PHOTOS
09/03/2020

Visitors to the capital city of Hanoi in March will be surprised by the vibrant colours of the leaves of 'loc vung' (Barringtonia acutangula) trees changing to red and yellow.

Exploring the pristine beauty of Ninh Thuan

PHOTOS
05/03/2020

Ninh Thuan is widely known for the traditional architecture of Cham ethnic people, the deep blue sea, beautiful white sand, and juicy tropical fruits. 

Garlic harvest in Ly Son Island

PHOTOS
03/03/2020

People in the central province of Quang Ngai's Ly Son Island are currently busy harvesting garlic. 

Vietnamese ‘ca tru’ art honoured by Google

PHOTOS
02/03/2020

Vietnamese ‘ca tru’ (ceremonial singing) was honoured by Google Doodle, a special and temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepage, on the occasion of the art form’s Founders Commemoration Day (February 23).

Eo Gio cliff – Tourist magnet in Quy Nhon

PHOTOS
29/02/2020

Among the bow-shaped mountain range facing the sea, Eo Gio cliff is the farthest and most spectacular strait in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province.

HCM City district home to South Koreans quiet

PHOTOS
27/02/2020

HCM City's District 7 which is home to 11,061 South Koreans has become quiet since South Korea faces a coronavirus outbreak. 

Buu Minh pagoda – Where ancient meets modern

TRAVEL
27/02/2020

Located in the central highlands province of Gia Lai, Buu Minh pagoda has become a popular destination among visitors.

A day of doctors and employees at National Hospital of Tropical Diseases

PHOTOS
19/02/2020

These days, doctors, nurses and employees at Facility no.2 of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Kim Chung Commune, Dong Anh District, Hanoi, are accompanying with patients to fight against COVID-19.

Young people nationwide join army

PHOTOS
12/02/2020

Many provinces and cities across the country organised ceremonies on February 11 to send off thousands of young men and women, who will do services at military units for two years.

Ha Tinh fishermen go out to sea after Tet holiday

PHOTOS
12/02/2020

Many fishing vessels owned by fishermen in the central province of Ha Tinh have headed to sea to resume fishing after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Shopping malls, entertainment centers in Hanoi desolate due to epidemic concerns

PHOTOS
10/02/2020

Vincom Center on Ba Trieu street, one of the busiest shopping malls in Hanoi, also spotted a few visitors.

Hanoi streets decorated for Lunar New Year festival 2020

PHOTOS
24/01/2020

Ahead of the Lunar New Year Festival 2020 and the 90th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2020), major streets around Hanoi have been decorated with flowers and posters.

Zoo workers prepare for Tet

PHOTOS
17/01/2020

Zoo workers in Hanoi are busy ahead of the Tet Holiday.

Tay Tuu flower blossoms herald Lunar New Year

PHOTOS
03/01/2020

With the Lunar New Year 2020 few weeks away, local farmers in Tay Tuu flower village in Hanoi is ready for the busiest season of the year

 
 
