Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi co-chaired the Vietnam-India Virtual Summit on December 21.
POLITICS
26/08/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on August 25 co-chaired the 17th Meeting
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/06/2020
The Embassy of India and the southern province of Ninh Thuan held an event marking the sixth International Day of Yoga in Phan Rang-Thap Cham city on June 28, drawing nearly 1,000 participants from yoga clubs in the southern region.
POLITICS
27/11/2019
Officials of Vietnam and India highlighted the continually enhanced cooperation between the two militaries during talks in New Delhi on November 25.
POLITICS
05/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi met on November 4 on the sidelines of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand.
POLITICS
03/08/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of India and Bangladesh on August 2 in the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.
POLITICS
09/07/2019
Vietnam and India began a joint exercise on scale model in Thach That district, Hanoi, on July 8 to share experience in dealing with situations that may arise during peacekeeping operations at UN missions.