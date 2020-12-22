 
# Covid-19
vietnam-india relations

tin tức về vietnam-india relations mới nhất

Vietnamese, Indian PMs co-chair virtual summiticon
POLITICS22/12/20200

Vietnamese, Indian PMs co-chair virtual summit

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi co-chaired the Vietnam-India Virtual Summit on December 21.
 
PM Phuc to hold virtual summit with Indian counterpart Modi next week

PM Phuc to hold virtual summit with Indian counterpart Modi next week

icon18/12/20200
Vietnam, India defence ministers hold online talks

Vietnam, India defence ministers hold online talks

icon28/11/20200
Vietnam, India hold 17th Joint Commission’s meetingicon

Vietnam, India hold 17th Joint Commission’s meeting

POLITICS
26/08/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on August 25 co-chaired the 17th Meeting 
International Day of Yoga marked in Ninh Thuan, Thanh Hoaicon

International Day of Yoga marked in Ninh Thuan, Thanh Hoa

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/06/2020
The Embassy of India and the southern province of Ninh Thuan held an event marking the sixth International Day of Yoga in Phan Rang-Thap Cham city on June 28, drawing nearly 1,000 participants from yoga clubs in the southern region.
Vietnamese, Indian militaries enjoy fruitful cooperation: officialsicon

Vietnamese, Indian militaries enjoy fruitful cooperation: officials

POLITICS
27/11/2019
Officials of Vietnam and India highlighted the continually enhanced cooperation between the two militaries during talks in New Delhi on November 25.
Vietnamese PM meets Indian and New Zealand counterparts in Thailandicon

Vietnamese PM meets Indian and New Zealand counterparts in Thailand

POLITICS
05/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi met on November 4 on the sidelines of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand.
Deputy PM holds bilateral meetings on AMM-52 sidelinesicon

Deputy PM holds bilateral meetings on AMM-52 sidelines

POLITICS
03/08/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of India and Bangladesh on August 2 in the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.
Vietnam, India hold exercise to share peacekeeping experienceicon

Vietnam, India hold exercise to share peacekeeping experience

POLITICS
09/07/2019
Vietnam and India began a joint exercise on scale model in Thach That district, Hanoi, on July 8 to share experience in dealing with situations that may arise during peacekeeping operations at UN missions.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
