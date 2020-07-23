Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

05/08/2020 17:51:14 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam infrastructure

tin tức về vietnam infrastructure mới nhất

Planning on Red River banks need pushing upicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Planning on Red River banks need pushing up

Hanoi has created urban development plans for the banks of the Hong (Red) River, yet problems remain due to lack of flood and dyke planning.

 
Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances

Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances

icon23/07/20200
HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan

HCM City considering $17.3b public transport plan

icon17/07/20200
Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15icon

Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15

SOCIETY
16/07/2020

More than 900 households living along the Van Don-Mong Cai Highway will have to relocate for it to be expanded. 

Infrastructure investors to hit full throttle in Vietnamicon

Infrastructure investors to hit full throttle in Vietnam

BUSINESS
05/03/2020

Global Infrastructure Hub estimated that Vietnam needs to invest US$110 billion between 2021 and 2025 for infrastructure.

Crystallising investment rules for infrastructure developersicon

Crystallising investment rules for infrastructure developers

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

Vietnam is now a magnet for overseas financiers wishing to implement infrastructure initiatives before transferring them to the state. 

Tolls on 8 North-South expy sections may be collected for 24 yearsicon

Tolls on 8 North-South expy sections may be collected for 24 years

BUSINESS
03/06/2019

Tolls on eight sections being developed under the public-private partnership format for the North-South expressway project are likely to be collected for at least 24 years.

Equal opportunities for PPP project contenders in Vietnam: senior officialicon

Equal opportunities for PPP project contenders in Vietnam: senior official

BUSINESS
31/05/2019

While waiting for brand new changes in the upcoming Law on Public-Private Partnership, Vietnam is offering special advantages for private investors from both home and abroad to join the North-South Expressway project.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 