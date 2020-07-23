vietnam infrastructure
tin tức về vietnam infrastructure mới nhất
Hanoi has created urban development plans for the banks of the Hong (Red) River, yet problems remain due to lack of flood and dyke planning.
16/07/2020
More than 900 households living along the Van Don-Mong Cai Highway will have to relocate for it to be expanded.
05/03/2020
Global Infrastructure Hub estimated that Vietnam needs to invest US$110 billion between 2021 and 2025 for infrastructure.
25/11/2019
Vietnam is now a magnet for overseas financiers wishing to implement infrastructure initiatives before transferring them to the state.
03/06/2019
Tolls on eight sections being developed under the public-private partnership format for the North-South expressway project are likely to be collected for at least 24 years.
31/05/2019
While waiting for brand new changes in the upcoming Law on Public-Private Partnership, Vietnam is offering special advantages for private investors from both home and abroad to join the North-South Expressway project.