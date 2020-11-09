Vietnam International Travel Mart
tin tức về Vietnam International Travel Mart mới nhất
The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) is taking place in Hanoi after being postponed twice due to COVID-19. The event will run until Nov. 21.
10/07/2020
The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed “Vietnamese tourism looks toward the future,” is slated for August 12-15 in Hanoi.
25/02/2020
The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM Hanoi) will take place in Hanoi from May 14-17, later than the initial schedule for April 1-4 due to coronavirus concerns, the Vietnam Tourism Association said on February 24.