Vietnam International Travel Mart

tin tức về Vietnam International Travel Mart mới nhất

Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020icon
TRAVEL15 giờ trước0

Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) is taking place in Hanoi after being postponed twice due to COVID-19. The event will run until Nov. 21.

 
icon09/11/20200
icon07/11/20200
Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart to take place in Augusticon

Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart to take place in August

TRAVEL
10/07/2020

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed “Vietnamese tourism looks toward the future,” is slated for August 12-15 in Hanoi.

Vietnam International Travel Mart rescheduled over coronavirus fearsicon

Vietnam International Travel Mart rescheduled over coronavirus fears

TRAVEL
25/02/2020

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM Hanoi) will take place in Hanoi from May 14-17, later than the initial schedule for April 1-4 due to coronavirus concerns, the Vietnam Tourism Association said on February 24.

 
 
