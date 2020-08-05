vietnam-japan relations
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on August 4 to discuss promoting bilateral ties as well as cooperation at regional and global forums.
10/06/2020
An online trade exchange conference on consumer goods between Vietnam and Japan will be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 30 to help domestic producers gain broader access to the Japanese market.
31/12/2019
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi will begin his visit to four Southeast Asian nations of Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia on January 5.
19/12/2019
Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong and Vice President of the House of Councillors of Japan Ogawa Toshio agreed to promote parliamentary cooperation between the two countries during their talks yesterday.
11/12/2019
Commander of the Vietnamese navy Vice Admiral Pham Hoai Nam held talks with Chief of Staff of the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (MSDF) Admiral Yamamura Hiroshi in Hanoi on December 10.
01/12/2019
The highest prizes of the 8th Beauty Contest Vietnam-Japan were awarded to three students of the Can Tho University during the final held in the city on November 30.
27/11/2019
Ship CSB 8002, carrying a mission from the Vietnam Coast Guard Command on board, departed for Japan on November 24 to visit and exchange with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).
31/10/2019
Former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro has been honoured with the third-class Labour Order of Vietnam for his enormous contributions to the relations between the two countries over the past 30 years.
22/10/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the coronation ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on October 22 at the invitation of the Japanese Government.
22/10/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived at Narita International Airport in Tokyo on October 22 morning, beginning a trip to attend the coronation ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito.
07/07/2019
The establishment of a Vietnamese association in Fukuoka prefecture of Japan’s south-western Kyushu region was underlined during a meeting at the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka.
01/07/2019
An investment promotion conference was held in Tokyo on July 1 where Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Vietnam will be the “promised land” for Japanese investors.
01/07/2019
Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) and four Japanese agencies on July 1 signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on sending specific skilled workers of Vietnam to work in Japan.
24/06/2019
More than 700 Japanese candidates on June 23 registered for the third Vietnamese-language proficiency test held by the Japan College of Foreign Languages in Tokyo.
04/06/2019
Vietnam and Japan have sought concrete orientations and measures to develop their extensive strategic partnership, especially in politics-diplomacy, national defence and security.