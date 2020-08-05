Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
08/08/2020 01:05:37 (GMT +7)

Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talksicon
POLITICS05/08/20200

Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talks

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on August 4 to discuss promoting bilateral ties as well as cooperation at regional and global forums.

 
Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister

Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister

icon23/07/20200
Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal

Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal

icon17/07/20200
Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30icon

Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30

BUSINESS
10/06/2020

An online trade exchange conference on consumer goods between Vietnam and Japan will be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 30 to help domestic producers gain broader access to the Japanese market.

Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Vietnamicon

Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam

POLITICS
31/12/2019

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi will begin his visit to four Southeast Asian nations of Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia on January 5.

Vietnam, Japan enhance parliamentary tiesicon

Vietnam, Japan enhance parliamentary ties

POLITICS
19/12/2019

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong and Vice President of the House of Councillors of Japan Ogawa Toshio agreed to promote parliamentary cooperation between the two countries during their talks yesterday.

Japanese naval commander visits Vietnamicon

Japanese naval commander visits Vietnam

POLITICS
11/12/2019

Commander of the Vietnamese navy Vice Admiral Pham Hoai Nam held talks with Chief of Staff of the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (MSDF) Admiral Yamamura Hiroshi in Hanoi on December 10.

Can Tho University students win Vietnam-Japan Beauty Contesticon

Can Tho University students win Vietnam-Japan Beauty Contest

SOCIETY
01/12/2019

The highest prizes of the 8th Beauty Contest Vietnam-Japan were awarded to three students of the Can Tho University during the final held in the city on November 30.

Vietnam Coast Guard ship visits Japanicon

Vietnam Coast Guard ship visits Japan

POLITICS
27/11/2019

Ship CSB 8002, carrying a mission from the Vietnam Coast Guard Command on board, departed for Japan on November 24 to visit and exchange with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).

Former special ambassador for Vietnam-Japan honouredicon

Former special ambassador for Vietnam-Japan honoured

POLITICS
31/10/2019

Former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro has been honoured with the third-class Labour Order of Vietnam for his enormous contributions to the relations between the two countries over the past 30 years.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends Japanese emperor’s coronation ceremonyicon

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends Japanese emperor’s coronation ceremony

POLITICS
22/10/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the coronation ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on October 22 at the invitation of the Japanese Government.

Vietnamese PM arrives in Tokyo for Japanese emperor’s coronation ceremonyicon

Vietnamese PM arrives in Tokyo for Japanese emperor’s coronation ceremony

POLITICS
22/10/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived at Narita International Airport in Tokyo on October 22 morning, beginning a trip to attend the coronation ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

Vietnamese association to be set up in Japan’s Fukuoka prefectureicon

Vietnamese association to be set up in Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture

VIETNAM & WORLD
07/07/2019

The establishment of a Vietnamese association in Fukuoka prefecture of Japan’s south-western Kyushu region was underlined during a meeting at the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka.

Vietnam to be “promised land” for Japanese investors: PMicon

Vietnam to be “promised land” for Japanese investors: PM

BUSINESS
01/07/2019

An investment promotion conference was held in Tokyo on July 1 where Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Vietnam will be the “promised land” for Japanese investors.

Vietnam, Japan agree on employing specific skilled workersicon

Vietnam, Japan agree on employing specific skilled workers

POLITICS
01/07/2019

Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) and four Japanese agencies on July 1 signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on sending specific skilled workers of Vietnam to work in Japan.

700 Japanese register for Vietnamese-language proficiency testicon

700 Japanese register for Vietnamese-language proficiency test

SOCIETY
24/06/2019

More than 700 Japanese candidates on June 23 registered for the third Vietnamese-language proficiency test held by the Japan College of Foreign Languages in Tokyo.

Vietnam, Japan seek to enhance extensive strategic partnershipicon

Vietnam, Japan seek to enhance extensive strategic partnership

POLITICS
04/06/2019

Vietnam and Japan have sought concrete orientations and measures to develop their extensive strategic partnership, especially in politics-diplomacy, national defence and security.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
