Vietnam-Korea relations

tin tức về Vietnam-Korea relations mới nhất

Lee Chang-kun re-appointed as Vietnam tourism ambassador in Koreaicon
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL17/12/20210

Lee Chang-kun re-appointed as Vietnam tourism ambassador in Korea

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Thursday officially re-appointed Lee Chang-kun, a descendant of the Vietnamese Lý Royal family, as the ambassador for Vietnamese tourism in South Korea between 2021 and 2024.
 
VN-South Korea wants trade to reach $100bln by 2023, flights to resume soon: leaders

VN-South Korea wants trade to reach $100bln by 2023, flights to resume soon: leaders

icon15/12/20210
NA Chairman: VN-RoK partnership becomes increasingly effective, substantive

NA Chairman: VN-RoK partnership becomes increasingly effective, substantive

icon14/12/20210
Vietnam, RoK leaders agree to step up ties in COVID-19 combaticon

Vietnam, RoK leaders agree to step up ties in COVID-19 combat

POLITICS
16/07/2021
Part General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong held online talks with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in on July 15.
Vietnam wants RoK to assist in COVID-19 recovery: foreign ministericon

Vietnam wants RoK to assist in COVID-19 recovery: foreign minister

POLITICS
24/06/2021
Vietnamese foreign minister Bui Thanh Son has asked for the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s assistance in the COVID-19 fight to promote socio-economic recovery and restore normalcy for people-to-people exchanges.
 
 
