Vietnam-Korea relations
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Thursday officially re-appointed Lee Chang-kun, a descendant of the Vietnamese Lý Royal family, as the ambassador for Vietnamese tourism in South Korea between 2021 and 2024.
16/07/2021
Part General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong held online talks with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in on July 15.
24/06/2021
Vietnamese foreign minister Bui Thanh Son has asked for the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s assistance in the COVID-19 fight to promote socio-economic recovery and restore normalcy for people-to-people exchanges.