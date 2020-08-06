vietnam labor market
The COVID-19 pandemic has had enormous impacts on the labour market in Vietnam and being in one of the main economic hubs of the country, labourers in HCM City are suffering greatly.
29/11/2019
The jobless rate in Vietnam is low, but the quality of jobs remains a challenge for the country, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said in a recent report.
15/07/2019
The human resources industry in Vietnam is developing strongly, fuelled by multinational companies’ growing demand for expanding and setting up their production chains in the country, according to Adecco Vietnam.
12/06/2019
In terms of the gender of new business owners across 54 countries, Vietnam had the highest ratio of women to men: 1.14 to 1, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor.
09/06/2019
Many universities in the country are tying up with the corporate sector to organise campus interviews for their students.