vietnam labor market

Wages cut amid pandemic, HCM City's labourers have their burdens shared
SOCIETY

Wages cut amid pandemic, HCM City’s labourers have their burdens shared

The COVID-19 pandemic has had enormous impacts on the labour market in Vietnam and being in one of the main economic hubs of the country, labourers in HCM City are suffering greatly.

 
Region-based minimum wage likely to remain unchanged in 2021

Region-based minimum wage likely to remain unchanged in 2021

icon06/08/20200
Vietnam's IT recruitment demand drops in H2 2020: TopDev

Vietnam's IT recruitment demand drops in H2 2020: TopDev

icon27/07/20200
Job quality remains a challenge for Vietnam: ILOicon

Job quality remains a challenge for Vietnam: ILO

SOCIETY
29/11/2019

The jobless rate in Vietnam is low, but the quality of jobs remains a challenge for the country, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said in a recent report.

Recruitment demand for senior positions growing in Vietnamicon

Recruitment demand for senior positions growing in Vietnam

BUSINESS
15/07/2019

The human resources industry in Vietnam is developing strongly, fuelled by multinational companies’ growing demand for expanding and setting up their production chains in the country, according to Adecco Vietnam.

Vietnam named among countries with highest female labor-force participation ratesicon

Vietnam named among countries with highest female labor-force participation rates

BUSINESS
12/06/2019

In terms of the gender of new business owners across 54 countries, Vietnam had the highest ratio of women to men: 1.14 to 1, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor.

Campus interviews becoming popular method of recruitment in Vietnamicon

Campus interviews becoming popular method of recruitment in Vietnam

SOCIETY
09/06/2019

Many universities in the country are tying up with the corporate sector to organise campus interviews for their students.

 
 
